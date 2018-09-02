“I watch TV to unwind,” May said according to the Guardian.

“I’m not sure a drama about a female home secretary is the best way for me to do that.”

The prime minister reportedly switched off after viewing 20 minutes of the explosive first episode.

Earlier this year, May revealed that she was a fan of shows including NCIS, The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing – though there was no word whether her loyalty to Doctor Who’s Christmas episodes would extend to the new series once Jodie Whittaker took over.

Still, we’re sure Mercurio and the team won’t mind too much, given how much everyone else seemed to enjoy the series…

Bodyguard continues on BBC1 on Sundays at 9pm