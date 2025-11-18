Calling all Black Doves fans: season 2 of Joe Barton's hit Netflix spy thriller has officially gone into production – and a number of new names have also been added to the cast.

Ambika Mod (One Day) will be joining returnees Keira Knightley (Helen), Ben Whishaw (Sam) and Sarah Lancashire (Mrs Reed) as Laila, "an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent who is sent to help Helen on a mission".

Alongside Mod, you can also expect to see Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth) as Mr Conteh, "a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations," Sam Riley (Firebrand) as Patrick, "an emissary from a mysterious organisation, who offers Sam a lifeline," while Scream's Neve Campbell is playing a character called Cecile Mason, whose role has yet to be revealed.

Additional newcomers include Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), Goran Kostic (Canary Black and Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Samuel Barnett (Lee) – alongside returnees Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth.

"I couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family," said Barton. "To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again…"

Executive Producers at Sister, Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry, praised the "brilliant new cast, who bring wit, danger and a few perfectly timed surprises," describing season 2 as "bigger, bolder – and just as delightfully unpredictable."

Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley star in Black Doves. Netflix

In the show's sophomore season, "Helen (Keira Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organisation she serves: the Black Doves".

"But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever," reads the logline.

When Helen's handler, the enigmatic Mrs Reed (Sarah Lancashire), "is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Ben Whishaw)," who is spending his days drinking alone in Soho bars.

"As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponised, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything.

"With all the explosive wit of season 1, Helen and Sam’s mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves."

