Alien: Earth has been renewed for a second season as part of a new overall deal at FX and Disney for show creator Noah Hawley.

Hawley has extended his long-running partnership with Disney and the network, which will start with the second season of the sci-fi series, it was announced on Tuesday (11th November).

Deadline reports that Hawley’s new overall deal is somewhere in the nine-figure range.

Notably, season 2 will move its production from Thailand to London, with filming set to kick off in 2026.

“It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future,” said FX Chairman John Landgraf in a statement.

He continued: “Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories – and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary.

"We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development.”

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Kit Young as Tootles, Erana James as Curly and Lily Newmark as Nibs in Alien: Earth. FX

Alien: Earth, which is the first ever TV series in the Alien franchise, premiered in August to rave reviews.

Set two years before the original Alien film, the series revolves around a group of terminally ill children whose consciousnesses are transferred into adult synthetic bodies – and who have to face the planet's biggest threat.

Eric Schrier, President, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy added: “I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on Fargo at FX. He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn’t be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television.”

Hawley added: “I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television. FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.”

The season 1 cast included ​​Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

