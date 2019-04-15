The clip sees the return of the all-star cast – Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley – from season one, who have now been dubbed "The Monterey Five" as suspicion surrounding Perry's death mounts.

Streep, who is the big name addition to the cast this year, looks set to be one of the primary antagonists, as she attempts to get to the truth.

"I want to know what happened that night," she tells Witherspoon's Maddie. "I'm very tempted to ask you but... I don't think I'd get the truth, would I?"

It might be the first time we've seen her rendered speechless...

We already know that Bonnie (Kravitz) pushed Perry down the stairs to his death, but the gang has conspired to hide that. Something tells us they might waver at some point along the way...

Big Little Lies season two will be simulcast live on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday 10th June, with a repeat at 9pm