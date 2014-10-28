Most of it is camera and studio equipment, alongside a strangely generous collection of old washing machines (wonder what celebrity smalls have spun through those over the past 50 years?).

But amongst the electrical bric-a-brac there are some genuine jewels to be found, from the Match of the Day backdrop to signed Strictly Come Dancing photographs and a Doctor Who canvas.

This is the second-such auction to be held. The last one held in June raised £90,000, and included a desk from the set of Newsnight.

More like this

The auction closing date is 7 November, so if any of these items take your fancy you will have to move fast. Here is just some of the memorabilia that caught our eye in our Television Centre Bargain Hunt. Click on the headlines to place your bids!

At 22m long, this is hardly a "small" piece of sporting TV history, but the Match of the Day backdrop from 2007-11 is perfect for anyone who's ever thought they could do a better job than Alan Shearer.

We're not quite sure where this Matt Smith-era canvas backdrop came from within the warren of BBC TVC, but that yellow warning barrier makes us want to get very close indeed. Imagine this beckoning you over from the corner of your living room every evening...

Series six of Strictly Come Dancing – yes, the one with John Sergeant – was a highlight, and this signed photograph of all the celebrity couples must have been missed by the moving team.

This is the house that Morecambe and Wise built. A true piece of Television Centre nostalgia.

If the Match of the Day studio is a bit too big for the average home, this jumbled collection of BBC Sport prints should fill the gap.

How confused would your neighbours be if you hung this up outside your house?

A well-worn copy of photographer David Bailey's 60s celebrity snaps, including this iconic Beatles spread.

Keep Out studio sign

A Christmas pressie for the shy and retiring – or perhaps a novel toilet door sign?

BBC microphone in wooden case

"This is the BBC Home Service..."

Advertisement

Never crash the pips (or miss the train) again.