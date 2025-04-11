"Significant traces of Zopiclone", a sleeping pill, were found in a smoothie the victim had been drinking, explains Margo.

In a shocking twist, we then see Martha sat in the interview room at the police station while Humphrey and Esther quiz her.

"Technically, she is the main suspect," adds Margo, suggesting that Martha could have supplied the catering for the boat race, which was sabotaged under her nose.

Now, it's obvious that the detectives are just following protocol in an effort to gather as much information as possible.

Clearly, Martha isn't responsible for attempted murder, unless the show is gearing up for an exceedingly dark and unexpected key change.

But it's certainly a first for the restaurant owner, who looks visibly uncomfortable during her police interview.

Beyond Paradise season 3. BBC

Elsewhere, Esther and Archie's romance continues apace.

After trying to keep some distance between them, the DS eventually surrendered to Cupid's pull and finally let her hair down, both literally and metaphorically, as she turned up at his flat and they snogged in the doorway like giddy teenagers.

But she still hasn't told anybody, although Margo definitely has her suspicions, including her daughter.

"No one knows yet, not even Zoe," says Esther.

Will she welcome her mum's newfound happiness? Or will the big reveal go down like a sack of lead balloon, to put it mildly?

Read more:

Then there's Anne, who's set to undergo some tests after noticing some concerning changes in her health.

But Anne has yet to tell Martha what's going on given what happened with her late husband.

And she's also conscious that her daughter has a lot on her plate with new foster child Rosie, who has had a difficult settling-in period, but does finally appear to be adjusting to her new surroundings.

Will Anne finally confide in Martha? And crucially, what will the results of her tests show?

Beyond Paradise continues on Friday 18th April at 8pm on BBC One.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.