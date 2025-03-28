And it was at his launch party, which was very kindly – and controversially – catered by Martha, that he struck up a conversation with DS Esther Williams, the tone of which was highly flirtatious.

"I'm not sure I've ever seen you off duty before, quite the difference," he said, giving her the eye.

"Is that a posh boys' way of saying I scrub up well?" she teased.

"Aha, I suppose it is," he responded.

After saying she would "take it as a compliment", Archie confirmed that that is "exactly" how he meant it as they held one another's gaze, before he then slipped away to top up her wine.

"I know the owner," he jested.

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams and Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford. Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Speaking ahead of the season 3 premiere, Jamie Bamber told viewers to expect a "different arc" for his character this time around.

"They've come up with a new story, which I actually prefer to the first season," he said. "This one is more complicated and more real.

"It's about someone in mid-life wondering if they'll ever find happiness, and assuming somewhere that the fault is within them.

"There is an element that someone who finds himself at that age and has never settled down, he's... subconsciously put his priorities on a career, or he may be assuming too much in relationships. Who knows. He's clearly making a mistake."

Read more:

Bamber went on to say that if Archie "genuinely wants to find love and settle with a life partner, he has to accept that responsibility".

"If you keep finding yourself in the same position, you do some self-examination, which he claims to have done," he added. "He says he's done some work on himself, done some thinking. Let's see how that goes."

Beyond Paradise season 3 air on BBC One on Fridays at 8pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.