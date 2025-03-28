"I just skipped breakfast, it's always a mistake," she said, but the concern splashed across her face told a different story.

While Anne was well enough to attend the launch of Archie's new wine, the teaser for next week's episode signalled trouble ahead.

"You should get someone to look at it," said Zoe as we were shown a photo on Anne's phone of some concerning skin discolouration.

"At the end of the previous series, Anne was in a very tender and vulnerable place," said Barbara Flynn of her character's disastrous attempt at dating. "She had experienced a terrible betrayal and a profound loss of trust.

"In this new series, she’s busy trying to move on with her life in a very focused and solitary way, throwing herself into tasks to keep going. Then, out of nowhere, a bombshell hits. It’s a shock."

Flynn went on to say that while it is a "deeply private" issue for Anne, it "ends up intertwined with her charming relationship with Zoe".

"It’s not exactly a grandmother-granddaughter relationship, but more of a unique, evolving friendship," she explained. "Zoe manages to draw it out of her in her direct, youthful, clumsy, yet completely adorable way.

"Anne is, in a way, forced to take action because of Zoe’s persistence. She likely would have done something eventually, but Zoe’s involvement gives her a push to act sooner. This strengthens their friendship, consolidating the bond between them."

But a "tension" also develops between the pair following Anne's reluctance to confide in those who love her, especially Martha.

"Zoe wants Anne to share her concerns with everyone, but Anne, being private and fearful, resists," said Flynn.

"It’s a beautifully crafted story, as the team always manages to create. They weave together relationships, emotional depth and moments of levity to create something that feels authentic and relatable."

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd in Beyond Paradise. BBC

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Flynn also expanded on how Anne's refusal to tell her daughter creates "a distancing" between them.

Read more:

"With all that Martha's got going on, she's got the new premises, which is a huge thing, to have transferred all that, and a massive commitment financially. And then with Humphrey and Martha on their journey to expand, to create a family, Anne’s very aware that after what she's been through, she does take a sort of back seat a bit," said Flynn.

"So she doesn't want to intrude... and then when the scare happens, she retreats even more because she really doesn't want to worry her. So there's... a distancing between Anne and Martha.

"It's a very good and interesting line. And the scare, I think, will help a lot of people who might be going through something similar, or to be more aware.

"The series has this ability to really reach out and connect with people in their sitting rooms."

Beyond Paradise season 3 air on BBC One on Fridays at 8pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.