However, BBC One's Better is an upcoming drama promising to bring us the tension and character-driven plot lines we crave in a thriller – and it just so happens that its leading actress prepared for the role by watching Sally Wainwright 's popular series.

There's no denying that our weekly TV schedules no longer look the same, with Happy Valley having delivered a gut-punching finale and leaving a gaping hole in our crime series hearts.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) revealed that in researching for her starring role in Better, she "watched a lot of female detective dramas".

She said: "All the way from Helen Mirren to Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley. I tried to kind of absorb and then get rid of at the same time."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Her leading role in the crime thriller is as DI Lou Slack, a flawed and complex character who has to reckon with her conscience over helping place Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan) at the head of Leeds's criminal underworld.

It's a tale of redemption, family and loyalty, and follows Lou as she attempts to take down the man she's come to love like a friend and brother.

Farzad describes her character as "self reflecting, broken and trying to piece herself back together properly, but wondering if she can ever do it or if she's too far gone".

Leila Farzad as Lou and Andrew Buchan as Col BBC

On being challenged by the role, Farzad revealed that she was apprehensive going into it, saying: “I definitely was frightened and that's a good sign because it means that it matters, in that you're challenged.

“[I was frightened] both in different ways. Trepidatious, yes, because it's a beautifully honed script, and you want to do it justice. I was playing someone not in my own accent and quite far from myself. So there's a lot of work and there's a lot of blood and sweat that goes into it. And you hope that at the end of the day, you've done it justice.”

Read more:

The tense first look at Better depicted a showdown between our two leads, hinting at an explosive five-part series and the ultimate question of whether Lou can ever really do better.

The new series comes from the same producers as Chernobyl and This Is Going io Hurt, and is written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (Humans, Spooks) so it's bound to be a boxset that will be devoured in no time.

Better premieres on Monday 13th February on BBC One, with episodes airing weekly on Mondays at 9pm. The series will also be available to stream as a boxset on iPlayer.

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.