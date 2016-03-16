Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould will return as executive producers and co-showrunners.

"What Vince, Peter, Bob and the entire team have accomplished with Better Call Saul is truly rare and remarkable,” said AMC president Charlie Collier in a statement. "They have taken one of the most iconic, immersive and fan-obsessive (in the best possible way) shows in television history and created a prequel that stands on its own."

The series, "which tracks Jimmy’s transformation into a “criminal” lawyer", also stars Breaking Bad alumnus Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando.