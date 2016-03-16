Better Call Saul gets a third series
Jimmy McGill will be back for another run on AMC and Netflix
Better Call Saul has been recommissioned for a third series, just five episodes into its second run.
The Breaking Bad spin-off, which airs on AMC in the US and Netflix in the UK, will return for 10 new episodes, following small time lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), six years before Walter White meets him as Saul Goodman.
Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould will return as executive producers and co-showrunners.
"What Vince, Peter, Bob and the entire team have accomplished with Better Call Saul is truly rare and remarkable,” said AMC president Charlie Collier in a statement. "They have taken one of the most iconic, immersive and fan-obsessive (in the best possible way) shows in television history and created a prequel that stands on its own."
The series, "which tracks Jimmy’s transformation into a “criminal” lawyer", also stars Breaking Bad alumnus Jonathan Banks, Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando.