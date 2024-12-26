To celebrate this golden era, RadioTimes.com is thrilled to present our top 50 TV shows of the year – a collection that showcases the very best in drama, comedy, and everything in between.

Starting today, Thursday 26th December, we’ll reveal the first 10 entries, featuring everything from offbeat sitcoms to '90s light entertainment revivals.

Make sure to check back daily as we unveil the complete countdown, leading to the ultimate No. 1 – the series that defined 2024.

50. Disclaimer

Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Available on Apple TV+

This stylish psychological thriller is in the business of disrupting lives of seeming perfection, specifically the one being led by Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), an acclaimed TV documentarian famous for exposing misdeeds who discovers she’s the lead character in a novel that reveals her own dark secrets.

The publication is an act of revenge on the part of a former teacher (played by Kevin Kline) who blames Catherine for his unhappy lot. But does he have the right target in his sights? The fallout explores the potent themes of guilt and public shaming. – David Brown, Deputy Previews Editor

49. Things You Should Have Done

Things You Should Have Done. BBC / Roughcut TV / Jack Barnes

Available on BBC iPlayer

While it doesn't hit the heights of BBC Three’s finest offerings like This Country and People Just Do Nothing, Things You Should Have Done is one of those most rare of things on television in this day and age – an out-and-out comedy (and a good one at that).

Following Lucia Keskin’s Chi (with a C) as she sets about navigating life after her parents’ passing, the absurdist humour here won’t be to everyone’s taste. But to those who are fans of Keskin’s comedic style, which gained her a mass following on social media, the series is essentially more of that – but with a BBC budget behind it.

Supporting Keskin is a solid line-up of talent, including Am I Being Unreasonable?’s Selin Hizli and Rivals’ Jamie Bisping, creating an atmosphere of utter chaos in which its leading star thrives. One particular episode, set inside a care home, is one of the small-screen highlights of the year (props to writer Nathan Foad), but each outing brings its own laugh-out-loud moments that make it a treat. Here’s hoping for plenty more of them in the already confirmed season 2. – George White, Sub Editor

48. Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building. Disney/Eric McCandless

Available on Disney Plus

Four seasons in, Only Murders in the Building fans know exactly what they’re getting from the well-oiled comedy whodunnit – slick interplay from its leading trio, a twisty narrative that pulls off the high-wire act of balancing laughs and mystery, and a stacked line-up of Hollywood A-listers gamely jumping into guest roles (it would be an offence worthy of a true-crime podcast if that’s the last we see of Zach Galifianakis in the Arconia).

But this year, the show’s creators added an extra layer of poignancy to the story, picking a murder victim with a heartbreakingly close bond to Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage. It resulted in the most emotional scenes in the series to date, and with some surprising left turns along the way – that brutal ending to episode 1 and the ambitious found-footage-style episode, in particular – it proved there’s plenty of life in the Only Murders gang yet. – Christian Tobin, Production Editor

47. Fantasmas

Fantasmas.

Available on Sky

If you thought TV was just a bit bland and uninspiring this year, you probably missed Julio Torres’s freewheeling comedy Fantasmas. Set in a vibrant and dream-like world that at times borders on dystopian, it loosely follows Julio’s quest to recover an oyster earring that he barely even owned before losing it, but may finally give him "proof of existence" if found. All this while spinning tales of disgruntled Christmas elves, career goldfish and puppet infidelity.

Adding to the absurdity of it all is the top-tier roster of guest stars who drop in for surreal standalone sketches, including Emma Stone, Paul Dano and Steve Buscemi, the latter of whom appears as the letter Q, an anarchic punk rocker who feels he doesn’t belong with all the mainstream letters around him but is viewed as a trailblazer by the likes of X and Z. You get the idea.

Inventive, inclusive and oddly sweet, Fantasmas shows the merit of production companies backing singular visions that shake up the TV landscape – we just hope Torres’s HBO pitch meetings weren’t quite as bizarre as his fictional counterpart’s. – Christian Tobin, Production Editor

46. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video

Available on Prime Video

The Rings of Power season 2 was a story of redemption - not just for some of its characters, but for the show itself. While season 1 failed to capture many fans’ imaginations, season 2 upped the game in a big way and, crucially, improved its storytelling.

While there are still plot lines we spent too long with (who among us cares about Númenor?), it wasn’t hard to forgive when the threads involving Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and, of course, Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) were so captivating. That’s before even mentioning the absolute standout character of the show, Adar (now played by Sam Hazeldine), who not only survived a recast but unexpectedly gave the series its beating heart.

Staggeringly good performances combined with a genuinely captivating story and much more action brought The Rings of Power back from the depths of fan indifference - and now the stage is set for a glorious season 3. – Louise Griffin, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor

45. Gladiators

Gladiators. BBC

Available on BBC iPlayer

The BBC's Gladiators revival could so easily have been a miss – let's not forget, this wasn't the first time a broadcaster had attempted to recapture the magic of the '90s original – but instead delivered a thrilling punch of nostalgia, unapologetically embracing everything fans loved about the original.

From the heart-pounding challenges to the larger-than-life characters, the reboot faithfully channelled the vibrant energy that made its predecessor a staple of Saturday night television. Like the original, casting was key, with the unquestionable breakout star being Legend, whose blend of swagger, arrogance and genuinely brilliant comic timing frequently stole the show.

With its infectious spirit and commitment to keeping the brand's core essence intact, the new Gladiators proved that some things truly never go out of style – they just get stronger. – Morgan Jeffery, Digital Editor

44. The Responder

The Responder. BBC / Dancing Ledge / Rekha Garton

Available on BBC iPlayer

Martin Freeman's astonishingly authentic Scouse accent remains unwavering in the second season of a cop drama with a much more realistic feel than most. Not that Chris Carson (Freeman) ever does much police work. Instead, he is once again entangled with Liverpool's worst criminals (including a terrifying Adam Nagaitis) while trying to hold his family together and look after the pair of petty thieves who have somehow become his wards.

As an essentially good-hearted but horribly unfortunate and flawed lead character, Freeman squeezes every drop of humanity out of Tony Schumacher's tough but sensitive scripts. – Jack Seale, Writer

43. We Are Lady Parts

We Are Lady Parts.

Available on Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts returned with a swagger this year and quickly put to rest any doubts about so-called 'second album syndrome'. Led by the terrific Anjana Vasan and boasting one of the best ensembles of any current UK sitcom, the titular rockers took on Gen-Z imitators, record label interference and a rather unsuccessful photoshoot as they continued on their increasingly arduous path to musical stardom.

The scripts are tight and the songs are killer, but what continues to set Nida Manzoor’s show apart from its contemporaries is the sheer kinetic energy of it all. Much like the band’s spiky gigs, the show is a propulsive watch with visual flourishes and stylish sight gags scattered throughout. No word yet on a third season, so come on Channel 4 – encore! – Christian Tobin, Production Editor

42. The Sympathizer

The Sympathizer. HBO/Warner Media

Available on Sky

It’s incredible how little cut-through this black comedy-drama managed to have, given that it’s from writer/director Park Chan-Wook and features Robert Downey Jr in multiple roles, fresh off his Oscar win for Oppenheimer. Still, for those who did see it, it was a magnificent piece of television and one of the strongest new dramas to arrive on the scene this year.

The series starred Hoa Xuande as the Captain, a North Vietnamese spy who has infiltrated the South Vietnamese military, and flees to America at the end of the Vietnam War, while still undertaking his duties to the Communist cause. As you’d expect from director Park, the visuals in this series were flawless, the tone quite unlike anything else you might have seen in 2024, and the performances exceptional.

It managed to get under the skin of an era which has so often on-screen been viewed purely from the American angle, and is thus just as enlightening as it is entertaining. Meanwhile, Downey Jr fans won’t be disappointed here – the scenery chewing really is off the charts, and it’s magnificent to watch. – James Hibbs, Drama Writer

41. Sweetpea

Sweetpea. Sky

Available on Sky

Dark, quirky and criminally underrated, Sweetpea was the "coming-of-rage" comedy thriller that emerged as one of the year’s most-welcomed television surprises. Leading the series as the titular anti-heroine, Ella Purnell once again proves how versatile she truly is through Rhiannon Lewis – a sweet, socially-awkward, perpetually ignored wallflower who is at the lowest point she’s ever been in her life following the death of her father.

Deciding to take a stand against those who bully, overwork and overlook her, Rhiannon eventually resorts to some extreme measures – she starts killing people. Her rage is undeniably justified, and despite her dark side, Rhiannon’s big, sad eyes, tragic backstory, and honest authenticity make her surprisingly easy to root for.

Partly a brutal bloodbath and partly a comfort show, Sweetpea is an addictive, playful six-episode gem that’s hugely watchable and the perfect blend of comedy and crime. And with it already renewed for a second season following its massive cliffhanger ending, Sweetpea will have you thinking twice about calling your undervalued employee "darling". – Chezelle Bingham, Sub Editor

