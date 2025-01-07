I'm looking forward to the start of Channel 5's Puzzle Lady starring Phyllis Logan, then there's James Norton playing King Harold in BBC One's King and Conqueror and, on Disney+, the new period drama from Steven Knight, A Thousand Blows. We have found something for everyone with 40 of the best dramas, new and old.

Elsewhere, don't miss our chat with Simon Schama, who tells us about his latest three-part documentary in which he explores how art and culture have united and transformed British society since 1945.

I hope you'll agree there's plenty of great drama and thought-provoking television to kick-start the new year.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Hollywood stars Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton discuss the Paramount+ oilfield drama Landman.

Find out what it's like to be the illustrator for The Great British Bake Off.

The 2005 terrorist attack is remembered through the experiences of people who were at the heart of events that day.

A Radio 3 drama updates The Great Gatsby with an all-black cast – and moves the action to New York.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.