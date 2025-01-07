40 great dramas not to be missed in 2025 feature in this week's Radio Times
Matt Smith, Keeley Hawes, Steve Coogan, Stephen Graham and many more star in brilliant new shows coming this year.
With Christmas fast disappearing in the rearview mirror, the business of getting through the winter becomes the priority. And the team at Radio Times has been busy finding the best dramas to help us get through the cold and dark days ahead.
A really good drama can transport us to places beyond our front rooms, give us stories to get wrapped up in, characters to empathise with - or be shocked by.
I'm looking forward to the start of Channel 5's Puzzle Lady starring Phyllis Logan, then there's James Norton playing King Harold in BBC One's King and Conqueror and, on Disney+, the new period drama from Steven Knight, A Thousand Blows. We have found something for everyone with 40 of the best dramas, new and old.
Elsewhere, don't miss our chat with Simon Schama, who tells us about his latest three-part documentary in which he explores how art and culture have united and transformed British society since 1945.
I hope you'll agree there's plenty of great drama and thought-provoking television to kick-start the new year.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Hollywood stars Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton discuss the Paramount+ oilfield drama Landman.
- Find out what it's like to be the illustrator for The Great British Bake Off.
- The 2005 terrorist attack is remembered through the experiences of people who were at the heart of events that day.
- A Radio 3 drama updates The Great Gatsby with an all-black cast – and moves the action to New York.
