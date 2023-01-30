Best Sarah Lancashire TV shows and films
Happy Valley
- 2014
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
Crime drama by Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire as a police sergeant in the Yorkshire valleys battling her own demons when she becomes involved in the hunt for a kidnapped girl.
The Accident
- 2019
- Drama
- Thriller
- 15
Summary:
Drama series. A Welsh community devastated by tragedy is forced to confront difficult truths amid the search for justice.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- Drama
- Comedy
- 2021
- Jonathan Butterell
- 115 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen.
Last Tango in Halifax
- 2012
- Drama
- Comedy
- PG
Summary:
Sally Wainwright's comedy drama with Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid. Old friends Celia Dawson and Alan Buttershaw fall in love again when they are reunited over the internet after 60 years.
Yesterday
- Comedy
- Fantasy
- 2019
- Danny Boyle
- 111 mins
- 12
Summary:
Fantasy comedy starring Himesh Patel and Lily James. Cycling home after a gig, aspiring musician Jack is hit by a bus during a strange power cut. He wakes up to find himself in a world where nobody has heard of the Beatles, so takes advantage of this by passing their songs off as his own. Success soon comes his way, but it threatens to come between him and his manager and best friend, Ellie.
Dad's Army
- Comedy
- War
- 2016
- Oliver Parker
- 95 mins
- PG
Summary:
Wartime comedy based on the BBC TV sitcom, starring Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and Catherine Zeta-Jones. England, 1944: when a glamorous reporter is sent to profile the Home Guard of Walmington-on-Sea, it's not long before romance rears its head. Meanwhile, MI5 has reason to believe a German spy is operating in the town...
Lark Rise to Candleford
- 2008
- Drama
- Romance
- PG
Summary:
"Lark Rise to Candleford" is a BBC period drama adapted from Flora Thompson's trilogy of semi-autobiographical novels about the English countryside towards the end of the 19th century. Laura Timmins (Olivia Hallinan) leaves her friends and family in the hamlet of Lark Rise to start her first job at the post office in the wealthier neighbouring market town of Candleford. She works for postmistress Dorcas Lane (Julia Sawalha), who offers her a warm welcome when the other residents of Candleford are not so friendly. The popular programme ran for four series on BBC One between 2008 and 2011.
MotherFatherSon
- 2019
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
A political thriller that sits at the intersections of police, politics and the press, and is as much a family saga as it is a savage drama. Richard Gere stars.
Coronation Street
- 1960
- Drama
- Soap
- 12
Summary:
"Coronation Street", created in 1960 by Tony Warren, is the world's longest running soap. After debuting on December 9 of that year, the ITV show, which was expected to run for just a few episodes, soon struck a chord with millions. Centring on a typical Manchester cobbled street in working class Weatherfield, where local residents laughed and cried between the local pub, corner shop or their respective houses, the show has seen a handful of key figures become household names: Ken Barlow, the studious teacher who romanced just about every attractive lady that passed through; Emily Bishop, the do-gooder who has spent almost as much time in the soap, local businessman - and mayor - Alf Roberts, and classic, much missed characters such as warbling cleaner Hilda Ogden, pompous Rovers landlady Annie Walker, love rat builder Ray Langton, Foghorn Leghorn-style butcher Fred Elliott, amorous supermarket manager Reg Holdsworth and those feuding legends Ena Sharples and Elsie Tanner. Plots have involved armed sieges at the local supermarket, a lorry crashing into the Rovers Return, murderous Tracy Barlow beating her two-timing boyfriend (Charlie Stubbs) to death, along with assorted affairs, scandals, and those unhinged characters we loved to hate, such as Alan Bradley, Jez Quigley, Richard Hillman and Tony Gordon. However, if one storyline really caught the imaginations of millions it was the love triangle between Ken Barlow, wife Deirdre and knicker factory boss Mike Baldwin. Thanks to some stunning acting from William Roache (Ken), the end of the affair made TV history and helped turn soap stars into tabloid favourites. Aside from making the likes of Anne Kirkbride (Deirdre) and Johnny Briggs (Mike) household names, Corrie has attracted no end of famous faces, including Joanna Lumley, Ben Kingsley, Ian McKellen, Noddy Holder, Molly Sugden, Maureen Lipman and Roy Hudd.
Where the Heart Is
- 1997
- Drama
- PG
Summary:
Drama series set in a small Yorkshire town, focusing on the professional and personal lives of the district nurses who work there. The original leads were Sarah Lancashire and Pam Ferris.
Rose and Maloney
- 2002
- Crime/detective
- Drama
Summary:
Cases of a woman and her male assistant who work for the fictional CJRA (Criminal Justice Review Agency), an organization which seeks out miscarriages of justice.
Doctor Who
- 2005
- Action
- Drama
- PG
Summary:
The further adventures in time and space of the alien adventurer known as the Doctor and their companions from planet Earth.
The Paradise
- Drama
Summary:
"The Paradise" is a costume drama set in a Victorian city in the north of England. It tells the story of a love affair set against the backdrop of The Paradise, the country's first department store. Denise Lovett (Joanna Vanderham) takes a job at the store and is soon seen by its owner, John Moray (Emun Elliott), as a rising star, much to the annoyance of head of ladieswear Miss Audrey (Sarah Lancashire). In pursuit of Moray's affections is the upper class daughter of a rich banker, Katherine (Elaine Cassidy), who is determined to get what she wants. It premiered on BBC One in 2012.
- Drama
And When Did You Last See Your Father?
- Drama
- 2007
- Anand Tucker
- 88 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Adaptation of Blake Morrison's memoirs about his turbulent relationship with his father, starring Colin Firth and Jim Broadbent. Arthur Morrison has a terminal illness and is near death, prompting his son Blake to attempt a reconciliation with the man who has dominated his life.