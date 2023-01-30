Of course, for those who know Lancashire's previous work, this isn't a surprise - she has routinely proven herself to be a hugely impressive actor, able to move between hilarious and heartbreaking at the drop of a hat.

With Happy Valley coming to an end, we have a feeling that when all's said and done people won't be left talking about the shocking twists and turns, but instead about the stellar performance from Sarah Lancashire.

Lancashire was born in Oldham, Lancashire in 1964, to father Geoffrey and mother Hilda. Geoffrey was a television scriptwriter, particularly known for his work on Coronation Street. She attended the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 1986.

Outside of Happy Valley, Lancashire is perhaps best known for her role in Last Tango in Halifax, another series from Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright in which she played Caroline, a role for which she won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress.

However, she has also made her name in long-running shows including Coronation Street and Doctor Who, the latter of which she appeared in for one episode as a guest star, as well as acclaimed dramas including Julia, The Paradise and MotherFatherSon.

She also narrated the popular BBC period drama Lark Rise to Candleford, playing an adult version of Olivia Hallinan's character Laura Timmins.

While Lancashire is mainly known for her TV work, that hasn't stopped her from putting in some phenomenal performances in high-profile British films across the years.

These have included the Richard Curtis/Danny Boyle romantic comedy Yesterday, the Dad's Army reboot film and Prime Video's adaptation of theatre hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

She also appeared in And When Did You Last See Your Father?, the deeply moving drama film starring Jim Broadbent and Colin Firth.

Lancashire has said she doesn't enjoy being recognised in public, and has said: "I've learnt that it's possible to be as anonymous as you want. It's a choice, and I've become very, very good at being anonymous."

If you're looking to catch up on some of Sarah Lancashire's films and TV shows, then see below for how you can watch the best performances she's given throughout her career.

