Ben Miller shares behind-the-scenes photo ahead of Death in Paradise return

DI Richard Poole will make his long-awaited return in tonight's episode.

DS Camille Bordey and DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise

Published:

It’s been teased for weeks, and tonight finally sees the long-awaited return of Ben Miller to Death in Paradise – more than seven years after his character DI Richard Poole was killed off.

While it’s still unclear exactly how Poole will play a part in the episode, his guest appearance has been confirmed for some time, and Miller himself has taken to social media to further hype up his return.

Posting a behind-the-scenes still of himself wearing a backless shirt in the Guadalupe heat, Miller wrote on Instagram, “Hello old friend…T-minus 9 hours until @deathinparadiseofficial.”

Miller is not the first major Death in Paradise cast member from previous series to return for the show’s tenth run – Josephine Jobert has reprised her role as Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell throughout the season, while last night’s episode saw the long-awaited return of Poole’s former partner Camille Bordey, played by Sara Martins.

Martins made her return right at the end of the episode and looks set to play a prominent part in the second half of the two-parter tonight, helping Neville and Florence with a case that has so far completely stumped them.

Fans will have to tune in to see how Miller’s reappearance comes about, what with his character having been definitively killed off.

Viewers seem to be delighted to be welcoming Miller back to the show, with a flurry of comments on his Instagram post indicating the excitement that has been generated by his return.

The Death in Paradise double bill airs on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th February at 9pm, with season 10 then continuing on Thursdays. Check out what else is on with our TV guide.

All about Death in Paradise

DS Camille Bordey and DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
