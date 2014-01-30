Ben Affleck and Matt Damon sitcom picked up by CBS
The Oscar-winning actors are turning their producing talents to a comedy for the small screen
We are more used to seeing Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's names attached to Hollywood movies...
But the Oscar winning actors, writers and directors are turning their talents to a CBS sitcom, entitled More Time With Family.
The A-list friends, who wrote Academy Award winning Good Will Hunting in 1997 and have starred in a number of films together, are executive producing the comedy, which centres on a father who makes a career change to spend more time with his family.
The multi-camera sitcom will star American comedian Tom Papa and is written by The King of Queens' Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa.
Ben Affleck, who won directed Oscar winner Argo, is set to star as Batman in the Man of Steel sequel. Behind the Candelabra actor Damon is set to star in upcoming film The Monuments Men.