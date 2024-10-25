Over the course of the episodes, their bonds grows but who exactly is Noah? As well as multi award-winning actor Crystal and Jupe, the cast of Before also boasts Judith Light (Transparent), as well as Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips).

But when do new episodes of the series come out? Read on to find out about the release schedule for Before on Apple TV+.

When are new episodes of Before released on Apple TV+?

Judith Light and Billy Crystal in Before. Apple TV+

Before premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday 25th October with the first two episodes, as is often the pattern of release for Apple Original shows.

New episodes will then be released weekly every Friday through to 20th December.

How many episodes are in Before?

There are 10 episodes in Before.

Before release schedule

With episodes of Before being released weekly, you can find the release schedule for the series below.

Episode 1 - The Imposter - Friday 25th October

Episode 2 - The Scientist - Friday 25th October

Episode 3 - The Liar - Friday 1st November

Episode 4 - Symbols and Signs - Friday 8th November

Episode 5 - Folie à Deux - Friday 15th November

Episode 6 - Fever Dream - Friday 22nd November

Episode 7 - The Power of Belief - Friday 29th November

Episode 8 - When We Dead Awaken - Friday 6th December

Episode 9 - And the Darkness Was Called Night - Friday 13th December

Episode 10 - Before - Friday 20th December

Before trailer

You can watch the trailer for Before below.

Before premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 25th October, with episodes being released weekly.

