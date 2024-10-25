Before release schedule: When are new episodes released on Apple TV+?
The psychological thriller is being released weekly.
As the weather is drawing in, there's no more of an opportune time to get stuck into a psychological thriller than now, right? So, it's a good thing that Before has just landed on Apple TV+ and is set to be the kind of dark, twisted watch to see us through the coming weeks.
The new 10-part series stars Billy Crystal, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, as child psychiatrist Eli, who encounters a troubled young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe) who seems to have a connection to his past.
Over the course of the episodes, their bonds grows but who exactly is Noah? As well as multi award-winning actor Crystal and Jupe, the cast of Before also boasts Judith Light (Transparent), as well as Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips).
But when do new episodes of the series come out? Read on to find out about the release schedule for Before on Apple TV+.
When are new episodes of Before released on Apple TV+?
Before premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday 25th October with the first two episodes, as is often the pattern of release for Apple Original shows.
New episodes will then be released weekly every Friday through to 20th December.
How many episodes are in Before?
There are 10 episodes in Before.
Before release schedule
With episodes of Before being released weekly, you can find the release schedule for the series below.
- Episode 1 - The Imposter - Friday 25th October
- Episode 2 - The Scientist - Friday 25th October
- Episode 3 - The Liar - Friday 1st November
- Episode 4 - Symbols and Signs - Friday 8th November
- Episode 5 - Folie à Deux - Friday 15th November
- Episode 6 - Fever Dream - Friday 22nd November
- Episode 7 - The Power of Belief - Friday 29th November
- Episode 8 - When We Dead Awaken - Friday 6th December
- Episode 9 - And the Darkness Was Called Night - Friday 13th December
- Episode 10 - Before - Friday 20th December
Before trailer
You can watch the trailer for Before below.
