As Steven Moffat receives his OBE he looks ahead to the next series of Doctor Who and Sherlock
The writer called the two series "dream jobs"
Outgoing Doctor Who showrunner and Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat has received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for contributions to drama, and has given his thanks for the “dream jobs” that allowed it to happen.
"I've got not one, but two dream jobs so to get this lovely thing for already indulging myself in public, seems like an excess of good fortune,” Moffat told the Scottish Daily Record after a presentation from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.
"It was very thrilling and formal and slightly, slightly, just very slightly, like being back at school. But nicer because everyone got a prize."
He added: "Talking to other people before I came in, I kind of feel everyone's here for a better reason than me.”
Moffat also discussed the future of Doctor Who, which was recently announced to be passing into the hands of new showrunner Chris Chibnall in 2018 after a final series from Moffat.
“I’m quite excited to do something that’s not Doctor Who,” he said.
“Ahead of me this year I have 14 Doctor Who and 3 Sherlock films," he told The Scottish Daily Record. "So the last thing I’m doing is contemplating work beyond that. But the day's coming when I’ll have to.”