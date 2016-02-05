"It was very thrilling and formal and slightly, slightly, just very slightly, like being back at school. But nicer because everyone got a prize."

He added: "Talking to other people before I came in, I kind of feel everyone's here for a better reason than me.”

Moffat also discussed the future of Doctor Who, which was recently announced to be passing into the hands of new showrunner Chris Chibnall in 2018 after a final series from Moffat.

“I’m quite excited to do something that’s not Doctor Who,” he said.

“Ahead of me this year I have 14 Doctor Who and 3 Sherlock films," he told The Scottish Daily Record. "So the last thing I’m doing is contemplating work beyond that. But the day's coming when I’ll have to.”