“As the death brings buried secrets to light, Mona’s family finds itself under suspicion, each drawn deep into a tangle of betrayal and conspiracy as they try to protect their loved ones and careers,” said the broadcaster. “Mona finds herself facing the ultimate dilemma: how far would you go to keep your family safe?”

Next of Kin has been written by Paul Rutman, writer of Channel 4’s Julie Walter drama Indian Summers with his wife, Natasha Narayan. It will be directed by Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Bleak House).

Chadwick said: “I was instantly hooked by Paul and Natasha’s gripping and intelligent script. This is a highly relevant and important story in today’s multicultural Britain, telling – from a domestic perspective – how a family can be ripped apart by events larger than themselves. I’m excited to be working with such stellar talent in Archie Panjabi and Jack Davenport, who are perfectly cast as a loving couple struggling with divided loyalties.”

Filming starts next month on the drama which is being made by Victoria and Poldark producers Mammoth Screen and is expected to air towards the end of this year or early next year.