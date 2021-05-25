Where was Anne Boleyn filmed? Location guide for Channel 5 period drama

Channel 5 historical thriller Anne Boleyn examines the life and legacy of the Tudor queen through a feminist lens, “re-imagining” her struggles to conceive a boy, and her eventual downfall and execution.

While the period costumes (including corsets and a replica of Anne’s pearl necklace bearing the letter “B” for Boleyn) are predictably sumptuous, by contrast the settings are “much more realistic, visceral and dirty,” according to series lead Jodie Turner-Smith.

Filming took place during winter last year in Yorkshire, where the weather was predictably freezing cold, helping the cast get into character and imagine the real lives of their characters.

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for Anne Boleyn.

Where was Anne Boleyn filmed?

Anne Boleyn was filmed across several locations in Yorkshire, in the north of England, during the winter of 2020.

Various interior scenes were shot on location at the historic Bolton Castle, the 14th-century castle located in Wensleydale in Yorkshire.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Mark Stanley (who plays Henry VIII in the Anne Boleyn cast) named Bolton Castle as his favourite shooting location.

“Yeah, I loved Bolton Castle. It really offered itself – we were shooting in November and December, it was cold, but you soon got to grips with why so many people congregated in just one room and why there were massive curtains, drapes down every stone wall [to] stop it sapping all the warmth out,” he said.

He added that filming there helped the cast realise “just how desolate they [the castle inhabitants] could feel actually, especially if you were left alone like Anne was. If you were left up in a tower or in a stone room… Comforts, you know, they’re not comforts like we know today. So actually, it was quite good. It was a bit of a feast for the imagination, all that sort of stuff.”

Channel 5

In real-life, Mary Queen of Scots (first cousin once removed to Anne Boleyn’s daughter, Queen Elizabeth I) was held prisoner at Bolton Castle in the 1560s.

“We were filming in Mary Queen of Scots’ bedchamber at one point, and it was just amazing to think characters that we were talking about had been to those places,” Thalissa Teixeira (Madge Shelton) exclusively tells RadioTimes.com.

Jodie Turner-Smith, who plays Anne Boleyn, also says that filming on location in historic buildings like Bolton Castle created “an energy” during shooting.

