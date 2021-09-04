The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands new TV role in Netflix horror series
The Rick Grimes actor is one of many famous faces set to appear in Guillermo Del Toro's new anthology.
Published:
Andrew Lincoln has landed his first small-screen role since leaving The Walking Dead in 2018 – and it looks like a very intriguing project.
The Rick Grimes star will appear in acclaimed director Guillermo Del Toro’s new Netflix anthology horror series, which is titled Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.
The official synopsis for the series describes it as a “collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.”
It continues, “From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.”
Lincoln isn’t the only exciting name in the cast, with other stars including Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries actor Essie Davis, Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham, and Shadow and Bone’s Ben Barnes.
Meanwhile, there are also toles for Luke Roberts (Ransom), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Hannah Galway (Sex/Life), Crispin Glover (Rover’s Edge), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), David Hewlett (See), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle), and Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness).
Lincoln will star in an episode written and directed by The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent and based on an original story by Del Toro, while the other directors set to helm episodes include Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy).
The anthology also includes two episodes adapted from the work of legendary horror author H.P Lovecraft – so all in all it looks set to be a must-watch series for horror afficionados.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will debut on Netflix in 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide