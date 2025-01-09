"The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier."

Director and executive producer Peter Berg described it as "the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible", adding: "We are going into the belly of the beast."

The cast of American Primeval contains a number of well known faces, plus some you might not recognise.

Find the full rundown of all of the major players below.

American Primeval cast

Taylor Kitsch as Isaac

Kim Coates as Brigham Young

Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell

Derek Hinkey as Red Feather

Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Abish

Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger

Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons

Kyle Bradley Davis as Tilly

Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt

Joe Tippett as James Wolsey

Nick Hargrove as Cottrell

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Taylor Kitsch plays Isaac

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, and Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

Who is Isaac? He is described as a "traumatised man" who is "struggling to overcome his demons".

What else has Taylor Kitsch been in? You might have watched him in Friday Night Lights, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 21 Bridges.

Kim Coates plays Brigham Young

Kim Coates plays Brigham Young. Netflix

Who is Brigham Young? The leader of the Mormon Church. He "will do do whatever it takes to secure the survival of his persecuted followers".

What else has Kim Coates been in? His CV includes Bad Blood and Sons of Anarchy.

Jai Courtney plays Virgil Cutter

Jai Courtney plays Virgil Cutter. Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Who is Virgil Cutter? A trapper and bounty hunter. He "likes to take advantage of the naiveté of others".

What else has Jai Courtney been in? His credits include Kaleidoscope and The Suicide Squad.

Betty Gilpin plays Sara Rowell

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell. Netflix

Who is Sara Rowell? She's on the hunt for a guide to lead her and her son across the frontier. Sara "never loses her composure and grace".

What else has Betty Gilpin been in? She's best known for Gaslit and GLOW.

Preston Mota plays Devin Rowell

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell. Netflix

Who is Devin Rowell? Sara's son. He is described as "sensitive" with a "curious mind".

What else has Preston Mota been in? You might recognise him from Asteroid City.

Derek Hinkey plays Red Feather

Derek Hinkey as Red Feather. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

Who is Red Feather? He is the leader of the Wolf Clan, a renegade group of Crow warriors.

What else has Derek Hinkey been in? He has appeared in Walker: Independence and Horizon.

Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt and Saura Lightfoot Leon as Abish. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

Who is Abish? A Mormon who, despite her religious beliefs, does not wish to be perceived as her husband's property.

What else has Saura Lightfoot-Leon been in? Her credits include Hoard and Masters of the Air.

Shea Whigham plays Jim Bridger

Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger and Nick Hargrove as Cottrell. Netflix

Who is Jim Bridger? He runs his own fort, where many a settler and trapper settled namesake fort, a popular stopping point for settlers and trappers.

What else has Shea Whigham been in? You might know him from Joker, Boardwalk Empire, Homecoming, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Shawnee Pourier plays Two Moons

Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons. Justin Lubin/NETFLIX

Who is Two Moons? She is determined to "survive at all costs" after fleeing her village.

What else has Shawnee Pourier been in? Stranger Things and Dark Winds.

Additional cast includes:

Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) plays Tilly – a trapper who works for Cutter. He is described as "nasty and dangerous". Tilly "loves being feared and isn't afraid to kill".

Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer, The Staircase) plays Jacob Pratt – a Mormon who is heading to Utah with his family in tow.

Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show) plays James Wolsey – a Mormon who "leads a militia of men who don't possess the moral code they claim they do".

Nick Hargrove (Devotion) plays Cottrell – Bridger's right hand. Cottrell also "helps out around Fort Bridger".

American Primeval is available to stream now on Netflix.

