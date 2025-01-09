American Primeval explores the story of the American West, charting the brutal Utah war that raged between the US Army, Mormons and Native Americans in the year in the year 1857.

The six-episode series is as "fictionalised dramatisation and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world," reads the official synopsis.

"The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier."

Director and executive producer Peter Berg described it as "the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible", adding: "We are going into the belly of the beast."

The cast of American Primeval contains a number of well known faces, plus some you might not recognise.

Find the full rundown of all of the major players below.

American Primeval cast

  • Taylor Kitsch as Isaac
  • Kim Coates as Brigham Young
  • Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter
  • Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell
  • Preston Mota as Devin Rowell
  • Derek Hinkey as Red Feather
  • Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Abish
  • Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger
  • Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons
  • Kyle Bradley Davis as Tilly
  • Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt
  • Joe Tippett as James Wolsey
  • Nick Hargrove as Cottrell

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Taylor Kitsch plays Isaac

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, and Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell in the forest, sat on horses.Isaac is pointing a gun directly at the camera
Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, and Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

Who is Isaac? He is described as a "traumatised man" who is "struggling to overcome his demons".

What else has Taylor Kitsch been in? You might have watched him in Friday Night Lights, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 21 Bridges.

Kim Coates plays Brigham Young

Kim Coates plays Brigham Young, standing outside, wearing a black suit, holding a bible to his chest
Kim Coates plays Brigham Young. Netflix

Who is Brigham Young? The leader of the Mormon Church. He "will do do whatever it takes to secure the survival of his persecuted followers".

What else has Kim Coates been in? His CV includes Bad Blood and Sons of Anarchy.

Jai Courtney plays Virgil Cutter

Jai Courtney plays Virgil Cutter, wearing a hat, outside in the snow
Jai Courtney plays Virgil Cutter. Matt Kennedy/Netflix

Who is Virgil Cutter? A trapper and bounty hunter. He "likes to take advantage of the naiveté of others".

What else has Jai Courtney been in? His credits include Kaleidoscope and The Suicide Squad.

Betty Gilpin plays Sara Rowell

Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell, standing in a snowy forest with her arm outstretched
Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell. Netflix

Who is Sara Rowell? She's on the hunt for a guide to lead her and her son across the frontier. Sara "never loses her composure and grace".

What else has Betty Gilpin been in? She's best known for Gaslit and GLOW.

Preston Mota plays Devin Rowell

Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, wearing a hat, sat in a wagon
Preston Mota as Devin Rowell. Netflix

Who is Devin Rowell? Sara's son. He is described as "sensitive" with a "curious mind".

What else has Preston Mota been in? You might recognise him from Asteroid City.

Derek Hinkey plays Red Feather

Close up of Derek Hinkey as Red Feather.
Derek Hinkey as Red Feather. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

Who is Red Feather? He is the leader of the Wolf Clan, a renegade group of Crow warriors.

What else has Derek Hinkey been in? He has appeared in Walker: Independence and Horizon.

Saura Lightfoot-Leon plays Abish

Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt, standing outside, stroking the face of Saura Lightfoot Leon as Abish.
Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt and Saura Lightfoot Leon as Abish. Matt Kennedy/NETFLIX

Who is Abish? A Mormon who, despite her religious beliefs, does not wish to be perceived as her husband's property.

What else has Saura Lightfoot-Leon been in? Her credits include Hoard and Masters of the Air.

Shea Whigham plays Jim Bridger

Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger, stood outside wearing a hat and smoking a pipe, next to Nick Hargrove as Cottrell, who's looking at him
Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger and Nick Hargrove as Cottrell. Netflix

Who is Jim Bridger? He runs his own fort, where many a settler and trapper settled namesake fort, a popular stopping point for settlers and trappers.

What else has Shea Whigham been in? You might know him from Joker, Boardwalk Empire, Homecoming, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Shawnee Pourier plays Two Moons

Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons, sat on a horse in the snow
Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons. Justin Lubin/NETFLIX

Who is Two Moons? She is determined to "survive at all costs" after fleeing her village.

What else has Shawnee Pourier been in? Stranger Things and Dark Winds.

Additional cast includes:

  • Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) plays Tilly – a trapper who works for Cutter. He is described as "nasty and dangerous". Tilly "loves being feared and isn't afraid to kill".
  • Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer, The Staircase) plays Jacob Pratt – a Mormon who is heading to Utah with his family in tow.
  • Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show) plays James Wolsey – a Mormon who "leads a militia of men who don't possess the moral code they claim they do".
  • Nick Hargrove (Devotion) plays Cottrell – Bridger's right hand. Cottrell also "helps out around Fort Bridger".

American Primeval is available to stream now on Netflix.

