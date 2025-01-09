American Primeval cast: Who stars in the Netflix drama?
Taylor Kitsch leads the brutal Netflix mini-series from The Revenant's Mark L Smith.
American Primeval explores the story of the American West, charting the brutal Utah war that raged between the US Army, Mormons and Native Americans in the year in the year 1857.
The six-episode series is as "fictionalised dramatisation and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world," reads the official synopsis.
"The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier."
Director and executive producer Peter Berg described it as "the most dynamic, intense, and heart-pounding survival tale humanly possible", adding: "We are going into the belly of the beast."
The cast of American Primeval contains a number of well known faces, plus some you might not recognise.
Find the full rundown of all of the major players below.
American Primeval cast
- Taylor Kitsch as Isaac
- Kim Coates as Brigham Young
- Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter
- Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell
- Preston Mota as Devin Rowell
- Derek Hinkey as Red Feather
- Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Abish
- Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger
- Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons
- Kyle Bradley Davis as Tilly
- Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt
- Joe Tippett as James Wolsey
- Nick Hargrove as Cottrell
For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.
Taylor Kitsch plays Isaac
Who is Isaac? He is described as a "traumatised man" who is "struggling to overcome his demons".
What else has Taylor Kitsch been in? You might have watched him in Friday Night Lights, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 21 Bridges.
Kim Coates plays Brigham Young
Who is Brigham Young? The leader of the Mormon Church. He "will do do whatever it takes to secure the survival of his persecuted followers".
What else has Kim Coates been in? His CV includes Bad Blood and Sons of Anarchy.
Jai Courtney plays Virgil Cutter
Who is Virgil Cutter? A trapper and bounty hunter. He "likes to take advantage of the naiveté of others".
What else has Jai Courtney been in? His credits include Kaleidoscope and The Suicide Squad.
Betty Gilpin plays Sara Rowell
Who is Sara Rowell? She's on the hunt for a guide to lead her and her son across the frontier. Sara "never loses her composure and grace".
What else has Betty Gilpin been in? She's best known for Gaslit and GLOW.
Preston Mota plays Devin Rowell
Who is Devin Rowell? Sara's son. He is described as "sensitive" with a "curious mind".
What else has Preston Mota been in? You might recognise him from Asteroid City.
Derek Hinkey plays Red Feather
Who is Red Feather? He is the leader of the Wolf Clan, a renegade group of Crow warriors.
What else has Derek Hinkey been in? He has appeared in Walker: Independence and Horizon.
Saura Lightfoot-Leon plays Abish
Who is Abish? A Mormon who, despite her religious beliefs, does not wish to be perceived as her husband's property.
What else has Saura Lightfoot-Leon been in? Her credits include Hoard and Masters of the Air.
Shea Whigham plays Jim Bridger
Who is Jim Bridger? He runs his own fort, where many a settler and trapper settled namesake fort, a popular stopping point for settlers and trappers.
What else has Shea Whigham been in? You might know him from Joker, Boardwalk Empire, Homecoming, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.
Shawnee Pourier plays Two Moons
Who is Two Moons? She is determined to "survive at all costs" after fleeing her village.
What else has Shawnee Pourier been in? Stranger Things and Dark Winds.
Additional cast includes:
- Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) plays Tilly – a trapper who works for Cutter. He is described as "nasty and dangerous". Tilly "loves being feared and isn't afraid to kill".
- Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer, The Staircase) plays Jacob Pratt – a Mormon who is heading to Utah with his family in tow.
- Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show) plays James Wolsey – a Mormon who "leads a militia of men who don't possess the moral code they claim they do".
- Nick Hargrove (Devotion) plays Cottrell – Bridger's right hand. Cottrell also "helps out around Fort Bridger".
American Primeval is available to stream now on Netflix.
