The fashion designer was shot on the doorstep of his Miami mansion in 1997, after Cunanan had already killed four people. He committed suicide following a manhunt and police still do not understand why Versace was targeted.

Like the OJ Simpson case, the murder has been the subject of a book – Vulgar Favours by Maureen Orth – which will serve as the basis for the script.

According to the report, FX is fast-tracking the third series to shoot concurrently with the second, although Series 2 will still air first.

More like this

Advertisement

It's still not known whether American Crime Story will use the same actors in different roles – like the producers' other show American Crime Story does – but a 'top Hollywood actress' is apparently in talks to play Versace's sister Donatella.