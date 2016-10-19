American Crime Story season 3's murder case has been revealed
We've already learnt that Series 2 will tackle Hurricane Katrina, and now the story for American Crime Story Series 3 has been revealed too.
According to Deadline, the team behind The People vs OJ Simpson will be exploring another notorious 90s murder – that of Gianni Versace at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
The fashion designer was shot on the doorstep of his Miami mansion in 1997, after Cunanan had already killed four people. He committed suicide following a manhunt and police still do not understand why Versace was targeted.
Like the OJ Simpson case, the murder has been the subject of a book – Vulgar Favours by Maureen Orth – which will serve as the basis for the script.
According to the report, FX is fast-tracking the third series to shoot concurrently with the second, although Series 2 will still air first.
It's still not known whether American Crime Story will use the same actors in different roles – like the producers' other show American Crime Story does – but a 'top Hollywood actress' is apparently in talks to play Versace's sister Donatella.