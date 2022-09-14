All Creatures Great and Small first look teases day before the wedding

The minute-long clip teases events on the day before the wedding of James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) , with James seen dropping his bride-to-be off at the bus stop in Darrowby and speaking to her about when they first met.

Channel 5 drama All Creatures Great and Small makes a welcome return to our screens this week – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from the season 3 opener.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He tells her that the first time he ever saw her, he was so distracted he got off the bus at the wrong stop, to which she replies: "I remember wondering what you were up to!"

"I never imagined for a second this is where we'd end up," James adds as he turns to face Helen, who says simply: "Yes you did."

They then share a kiss before Helen gets on the bus and tells him she'll see him tomorrow.

As the bus drives off, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) appears at James's side and jokes, "Still time to change your mind..."

James's response? "Not for anything in the world!"

You can watch the clip in full below.

The new season gets underway on Channel 5 on Thursday 15th September, and fans will no doubt be particularly looking forward to the wedding after the couple got engaged towards the end of season 2.

And star Nicholas Ralph has promised that it will be worth the wait, telling RadioTimes.com and other press that although he couldn't say too much, he "was smiling like a Cheshire cat from start to finish" when he read the script.

"Not only is it everything that you would hope it would be - romantic and touching in points as well - but it's also very funny," he said. "It's a really funny, funny script as well."

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 starts on Thursday 15th September at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.