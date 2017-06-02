Aidan Turner has competition in the shirtless stakes in the latest trailer for Poldark series 3
A teaser for the BBC period drama introduces some new characters including Demelza's brother Drake
While Aidan Turner has ruled out getting his kit off in the new series of Poldark, the latest look at the BBC period drama suggests another character might be stepping into the breach...
A new trailer gives us our first look at Demelza’s (Eleanor Tomlinson) brothers Sam and Drake – played by Harry Richardson and Tom York – and, because Poldark's creators know exactly what the people want, Drake is quickly seen bathing shirtless in a stream.
The trailer also sees Demelza and Ross committing themselves to one another, and introduces George Warleggan’s baby son Valentine (although the paternity is still up in the air) and another new arrival in the form of the aristocratic Hugh Armitage, played by Josh Whitehouse. It also suggests that sparks will fly between Morwenna and Drake.
The new season quite literally hits the ground running, opening to a pregnant Elizabeth galloping uncontrollably across the hilltops before Ross spots her and rushes to her aid, before packing feuds, a marriage and intimations of mortality.
Sunday 11th June can't come soon enough.
Poldark Season 3 returns to BBC1 on Sunday 11th June