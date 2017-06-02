The trailer also sees Demelza and Ross committing themselves to one another, and introduces George Warleggan’s baby son Valentine (although the paternity is still up in the air) and another new arrival in the form of the aristocratic Hugh Armitage, played by Josh Whitehouse. It also suggests that sparks will fly between Morwenna and Drake.

The new season quite literally hits the ground running, opening to a pregnant Elizabeth galloping uncontrollably across the hilltops before Ross spots her and rushes to her aid, before packing feuds, a marriage and intimations of mortality.

Sunday 11th June can't come soon enough.

Poldark Season 3 returns to BBC1 on Sunday 11th June