A toxic web of jealousy and deceit ensues and, under the watchful eye of their domineering aunt Lady Tressilian, tensions soon reach breaking point.

"Gull’s Point is the home of Lady Tressilian, a formidable, Edwardian woman," explained director Sam Yates.

"So Gull’s Point is a more conservative and formal place to be. Whereas the Easterhead Bay Hotel [across the bay] is a pleasure hotel, full of music, dancing, debauchery and young people running towards life following the tragedy of the Great War."

But where, exactly, is Gull's Point? Read on for more information about the drama's filming locations.

Where was Towards Zero filmed?

Devon

Much of the series was filmed in Devon's Burgh Island, off Bigbury-on-Sea in the south of the region, "which is where Agatha Christie grew up and spent a lot of time", said executive producer James Prichard.

"It’s where an awful lot of the inspiration for these stories would have come from – they’re not all set there literally, but it's in her mindscape," he added.

Greenway

While it wasn't actually used as a filming location in the series, Prichard also believes that Towards Zero "was inspired by her house in Devon, Greenway, because that stretch of river there lends itself to this, it has that feel".

Christie was born in Torquay, remaining in her childhood home, Victorian manor Ashfield, until she married, and returning there when her daughter was born.

She went on to live in a number of residences, one of which was Greenway, a Georgian house, in Galmpton. But Burgh Island was considered her second home.

Christie often holidayed there and it also served as the setting for two of her novels, Evil Under the Sun and And Then There Were None.

On the south Devon coast is the village of Bigbury on Sea and Burgh Island. David Goddard/Getty Images

Prichard went on to say that Towards Zero is "very much about the geography... in terms of plot, in terms of twist".

"The house is a character in the story, a really big character," he added. "It means things to people, it's a place where people come and meet, it's a place where a lot happens."

Adam Hugill, who plays Nevile's valet Mac, also confirmed that the cast and crew "were not on a studio backlot".

"We were surrounded by the real period, the real setting," he said. "Everything was there for us, it was so immersive and perfect, because we were in the costumes and in the real rooms."

Bristol and the South West

When the cast and crew weren't in Devon, they were based in and around Bristol, while Neston Park, near Corsham, Wiltshire, doubled for Lady Tressilian's stately home.

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.