Towards Zero filming locations: Where was the Agatha Christie drama filmed?
"We were surrounded by the real period, the real setting..."
The latest entry in the murder mystery field, Towards Zero, has landed on BBC iPlayer, capturing the attention of fans with its thrilling plot and filming locations.
Inspired by the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, the iconic mystery centres on English tennis ace Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) and his new wife Kay Elliot (Mimi Keene), as they opt to spend a summer together at Gull's Point, the seaside home of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Anjelica Huston).
A toxic web of jealousy and deceit ensues and, under the watchful eye of their domineering aunt Lady Tressilian, tensions soon reach breaking point.
"Gull’s Point is the home of Lady Tressilian, a formidable, Edwardian woman," explained director Sam Yates.
"So Gull’s Point is a more conservative and formal place to be. Whereas the Easterhead Bay Hotel [across the bay] is a pleasure hotel, full of music, dancing, debauchery and young people running towards life following the tragedy of the Great War."
But where, exactly, is Gull's Point? Read on for more information about the drama's filming locations.
Where was Towards Zero filmed?
Devon
Much of the series was filmed in Devon's Burgh Island, off Bigbury-on-Sea in the south of the region, "which is where Agatha Christie grew up and spent a lot of time", said executive producer James Prichard.
"It’s where an awful lot of the inspiration for these stories would have come from – they’re not all set there literally, but it's in her mindscape," he added.
Greenway
While it wasn't actually used as a filming location in the series, Prichard also believes that Towards Zero "was inspired by her house in Devon, Greenway, because that stretch of river there lends itself to this, it has that feel".
Christie was born in Torquay, remaining in her childhood home, Victorian manor Ashfield, until she married, and returning there when her daughter was born.
She went on to live in a number of residences, one of which was Greenway, a Georgian house, in Galmpton. But Burgh Island was considered her second home.
Christie often holidayed there and it also served as the setting for two of her novels, Evil Under the Sun and And Then There Were None.
Prichard went on to say that Towards Zero is "very much about the geography... in terms of plot, in terms of twist".
"The house is a character in the story, a really big character," he added. "It means things to people, it's a place where people come and meet, it's a place where a lot happens."
Adam Hugill, who plays Nevile's valet Mac, also confirmed that the cast and crew "were not on a studio backlot".
"We were surrounded by the real period, the real setting," he said. "Everything was there for us, it was so immersive and perfect, because we were in the costumes and in the real rooms."
Bristol and the South West
When the cast and crew weren't in Devon, they were based in and around Bristol, while Neston Park, near Corsham, Wiltshire, doubled for Lady Tressilian's stately home.
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.
