The gang have already been hard at work shooting series four in Liverpool.

The new season’s action kicks off with a mysterious letter, delivered to Thomas Shelby on Christmas Eve. That little piece of post helps Thomas come to the realisation that his beloved Peaky Blinders are in danger of annihilation.

“As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham, where a desperate fight for survival begins”, the official synopsis reads.

More like this

“It’s fantastic to have Adrien join our team. He genuinely was the actor in my head when I wrote the part. I’m sure he will be a formidable presence in the world of the Peaky Blinders”, creator Steven Knight said.

“Adrien Brody is a world-class actor famous for producing mesmerising performances,” Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added. “I cannot wait to see him in action alongside the rest of Peaky Blinders' superb cast, bringing Steven Knight's extraordinary writing to life on BBC2.”

Advertisement

The fourth series will be directed by David Caffrey (Line Of Duty) and will be produced by Joe Donaldson (Ripper Street).