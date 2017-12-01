The drama, set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Ackley Bridge, follows a brand new academy made up from two formerly isolated comprehensives situated in a largely divided white and Asian population.

Starring Jo Joyner, Paul Nicolls, Sunetra Sarker, Liz White and Adil Ray, the series is made by The Forge and has pulled in an average consolidated audience of 2.2 million viewers per episode – a score Channel 4 deemed good enough for a series two green light.

"Roll on the next term at Ackley Bridge!" said the broadcaster's head of drama, Beth Willis. "Channel 4 is so thrilled to be working again with the brilliant producing and writing team at The Forge and the super talented cast on this funny, thoughtful, incredibly special show. I'm bagging a seat at the front of the class.

More like this

Advertisement

Series two will be filmed in Halifax later this year.