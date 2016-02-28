"Yeah of course!" he said in response to someone asking if he'd be up for appearing in the show. "I'm such a huge fan of Better Call Saul, and of course everyone behind the show."

This is the point he gets cryptic: "So, who knows?... maybe I already shot it? ... it might be airing this season? I don't know. Well, actually, I do know, but you'll have to watch and see. But yeah, I'd absolutely be opened to it and we have discussed the possibility."

This tallies with what star Bob Odenkirk told RadioTimes.com earlier this month, when he promised more Breaking Bad characters to return to Better Call Saul.

“There are characters from Breaking Bad that come back in this season,” Odenkirk said, “and they are gonna make you so happy and shock you. It’s just really fun.”

Hear that? Shocked. Happy and shocked. Surely that means Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are just around the corner, right? Right?