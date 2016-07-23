In the end of course, Arya (Maisie Williams) killed the Waif in single combat, leaving it open to interpretation whether the theory was true or just fan speculation – but now the Waif herself has come out to comment on whether it’s true or not.

Spoiler alert – it’s a thorough debunking.

“I think the theory was a cool one, but I think Arya is Arya and that’s her journey and I think the way it is now is the best way,” Faye Marsay told the crowd at San Diego Comic-con (via EW).

More like this

“The theory is good and it’s creative but they’ve got it right, the writers.”

Oh well – at least writers David Benioff and DB Weiss declined to comment on the theory, meaning there’s still a chance we were all right. We’ll keep the faith.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will return in summer 2017