A Game of Thrones actor just shot down a major fan theory
Faye Marsay likes to keep things simple
All sorts of great fan theories popped up around the latest series of Game of Thrones, from the idea that Khal Drogo could soon be returning to the thought that one character has been manipulating events the whole time.
But perhaps our favourite theory was one known as ‘Braavosi Fight Club’, referring to the idea that Arya’s fellow assassin and trainer the Waif (played by Faye Marsay) wasn’t a member of the Faceless Men after all – rather, she was Arya as well, a manifestation of her subconscious, representing a darker side that the young Lady Stark had to overcome.
In the end of course, Arya (Maisie Williams) killed the Waif in single combat, leaving it open to interpretation whether the theory was true or just fan speculation – but now the Waif herself has come out to comment on whether it’s true or not.
Spoiler alert – it’s a thorough debunking.
“I think the theory was a cool one, but I think Arya is Arya and that’s her journey and I think the way it is now is the best way,” Faye Marsay told the crowd at San Diego Comic-con (via EW).
More like this
“The theory is good and it’s creative but they’ve got it right, the writers.”
Oh well – at least writers David Benioff and DB Weiss declined to comment on the theory, meaning there’s still a chance we were all right. We’ll keep the faith.
Game of Thrones will return in summer 2017