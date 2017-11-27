1. Claire and Jamie FINALLY arrive in Jamaica

After months on the high seas our dynamic duo finally end up back on dry land, though it’s not exactly the Jamaica Claire knows from the 1960s travel brochures.

2. The hunt for young Ian becomes the top priority

Ship politics, typhoid fever, strange priests with coconuts and broken boats have kept Claire and Jamie otherwise engaged for the past few weeks but now that they’ve put all that behind them – for now – they can finally resume their search for their missing nephew.

Of course, the fact that Jamie's a wanted man means the Frasers are still under quite a lot of pressure to find him before Captain Leonard finds them.

3. Claire is horrified by the island’s slave traders

She can’t conceal her disgust at some of the things she sees in her new surroundings, so Jamie has to do his best to help her find the middle ground.

4. They shall go to the ball!

Claire and Jamie’s spirits are lifted when they receive an invitation to a ball being held by the island’s new governor. Perhaps someone at the party might be able to help them find out what happened to Ian?

And even if they can't get any new information, at least they've got a nice excuse to dress up!

5. Until some old ghosts come back to haunt them

Let’s just say they both get quite the blast from the past…

6. There’s a bit of a bloodbath

No comment.

7. And we finally get answers to some VERY important questions

We’ll find out a little bit more about what happened to young Ian, thankfully, but that’s not the only mystery that’s soon to be solved….

Oh, and there's a errr, special surprise involving yours truly...

Check back next week to find out what I've been up to...