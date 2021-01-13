When is Lupin Part 2 released on Netflix?

Move over, The Queen’s Gambit, there’s a new genius character scaling the Netflix charts: Assane Diop, of the hit French crime drama Lupin.

Constantly underestimated and overlooked, Assane (played by Omar Sy) is a master gentleman thief with a skill set honed from reading Arsène Lupin books, about an iconic French literary character whose audacious heists Assane faithfully recreates.

The first five episodes aired earlier this year, with a second part already commissioned. Read on for everything you need to know about Lupin Part Two.

When is Lupin Part 2 on TV?

Lupin Part One aired on Friday 8th January 2021, with a second part greenlit and on its way.

While no release date has been set, we can probably expect Lupin Part Two to arrive on Netflix later this year.

What is Lupin Part 2 about?

Netflix

The French-language series follows central character Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a Parisian janitor who, as a child, was gifted a book about the French literary character Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief.

Inspired by Lupin, Assane has since mastered the arts of disguise and sleight of hand, and orchestrates hugely ambitious heists with one, true aim: revenge for his father, who died in prison after being falsely accused of theft by the wealthy Pellegrini family.

When we last saw Assane, he was desperately looking for his young Raoul (Etan Simon), abducted by the Pellegrini family. And to make matters more complicated, Assane has a detective on his tail.

Who stars in Lupin?

Lupin Part One starred Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World) as Assane, the Parisian gentleman thief who draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books.

Meanwhile Vincent Londez (Public Enemy, Into the Night) plays Captain Romain Laugier. Other cast members include Ludivine Sagnier (The Young Pope), Clotilde Hesme (Regular Lovers), Nicole Garcia (Families), Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assandé and Shirine Boutella.

Lupin season one arrived on Netflix on Friday 8th January 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide