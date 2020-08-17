Hunters season one ended with two huge twists, including the death of a major character – and the apparent fictional survival of two prominent, real-life Nazis.

Advertisement

Executive produced by Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out), the first season followed a group of 1970s Nazi hunters based in New York City as they attempt to prevent the establishment of a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The first season starred Al Pacino (The Irishman) as the leader of the “Hunters”, with Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief) playing Jewish teen Jonah Heidelbaum, whose grandmother is murdered by a mysterious figure.

The Amazon Prime Video series, loosely inspired by real-life historical hunters, has since been renewed for a second season – meaning we’ll get to dive into the fall-out from the finale’s revelations.

Read on for everything you need to know, including updates on casting, streaming dates, and trailers.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Hunters season 2 released on Amazon Prime Video?

Hunters was renewed for a second season in August 2020, although there’s no news yet regarding filming or scheduling dates.

Series creator David Weil commented on the show’s renewal: “I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters.”

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world,” he added.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said, “With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world.

“We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

Hunters season 2 cast

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Hunters season one*

Hunters season one introduced us to a motley band of Nazi hunters, including a lock-picker, a spy, a soldier, a master of disguise and two weapons experts – not to mention Jonah (Logan Lerman) as a brand new recruit following his grandmother’s apparent assassination at the hands of a Nazi.

Throughout the season, they attempt to thwart a genocidal plot – in parallel to an investigation into Nazis living in the US, led by a rogue FBI agent Millie Malone (Jerrika Hinton).

The Hunters is led by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), an old family friend of Jonah’s grandmother, and who convinces Jonah to join the Hunters.

Amazon

While the gang successfully prevented the Fourth Reich – or so they thought – there were two huge twists coming their way.

The first was that Meyer Offerman (Pacino) wasn’t who he said he was. He was in fact a former Nazi who had established the Hunters as “penance” for his past crimes – and stolen the real Offerman’s identity, for which Jonah killed him.

The second, big twist was that the dreaded Nazi known as the “Colonel” is actually Eva Hitler, née Braun (played by Lena Olin) – and she’s hiding out in Argentina with her husband, Adolf Hitler.

In reality, both Braun and Hitler died by suicide near the end of World War Two, but in the Hunters universe, they both survived.

The second season will hopefully see the return of most of the main characters – bar Al Pacino (whose character was killed off) – including Logan Lerman, Louis Ozawa Changchien (The Man in the High Castle), How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone (The Following), and Kate Mulvany (Lambs of God).

What was the controversy around Hunters?

Hunters season one faced criticism from the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, which preserves the former concentration camp, for using Auschwitz as a setting for fictional elements within the story, specifically citing a human game of chess depicted in the show.

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors,” the Auschwitz Memorial account tweeted around season one’s release. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness and caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honour the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Series creator David Weil, who has family connections to the concentration camp, said in a statement that he included the ‘chess match’ to “powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims”.

Hunters season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for season two, but to get a taste of the series, you can watch the trailer for the first season below.

Advertisement

Hunters’ first season is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.