When is Sweet Tooth released on Netflix?

Avengers star Robert Downey Jr is bringing a critically acclaimed DC comic book to Netflix.

Sweet Tooth was first published by DC Comics’ now defunct Vertigo label in 2009, written and illustrated by prolific creator Jeff Lemire.

The series finished after 40 issues in 2013, but now looks set to make the jump to live-action, with Downey Jr involved as an executive producer.

Here’s everything we know so far about Sweet Tooth on Netflix…

Sweet Tooth Netflix release date

Sweet Tooth does not yet have a release date on Netflix. The series was commissioned for a full season in May 2020, but filming may not start until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

We’ll update this page with more information about Sweet Tooth as it comes in.

Sweet Tooth Netflix pilot: What’s it about?

Sweet Tooth takes place in a post-apocalyptic near future and follows the story of Gus, a naive and timid young boy who is half human and half deer.

He has been hiding out deep in the woods with his father, who discourages him from venturing into the wider world. But when he suddenly dies from illness, Gus finds himself alone and besieged by a group of men who plan to abduct him.

Fortunately, he is saved by a mysterious loner named Jeppard and the two of them go on a journey together that reveals the dire remains of modern society as we know it.

Over the course of the series, it is revealed what happened to the human race and where animal hybrids, such as Gus, come from.

Sweet Tooth Netflix cast

Child actor Christian Convery (Legion) has been cast in the series as Gus, who is given the nickname Sweet Tooth because he loves eating chocolate (don’t we all!).

Will Forte, best known for his comedic roles in The Last Man on Earth and 30 Rock, is also confirmed to appear. It’s possible that he is playing Jeppard, who takes Gus under his wing.

Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones) and Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) will also star in the series, with James Brolin (Life in Pieces) said to be the show’s narrator.

