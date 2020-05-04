Meet the cast of Isolation Stories on ITV

Like most aspects of life, television production has been hit hard by coronavirus, with virtually every series forced to suspend filming due to the pandemic.

As a result, ITV have put together a new series of short films starring big name talent, filmed from home adhering to social distancing rules.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of ITV’s Isolation Stories…

Episode 1: Mel

Sheridan Smith plays Mel

Who is Mel? Mel is a heavily pregnant woman who is coping with feelings of loneliness and abandonment during lockdown. The father of her child wants nothing to do with her and having recently moved to a new city, she is living alone and without friends to call on.

What else has Sheridan Smith been in? Sheridan Smith is one of the most prolific actors on British television, whose recent starring roles include Cleaning Up, Black Work and Cilla. She broke out in popular sitcoms Two Pints of Lager and Gavin & Stacey.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor plays Kwame

Who is Kwame? Kwame is one of Mel’s colleagues, who tries to reach out to her over a video conference call.

What else has Daniel Lawrence Taylor been in? Lawrence Taylor created and starred in the ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, about a struggling South London jazz band who get sent back in time to the 1920s. He also starred in post-apocalyptic sitcom Cockroaches and was a regular performer on Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Nina Wadia plays Yasmine

Who is Yasmine? Yasmine is another of Mel’s colleagues, who is finding the lockdown particularly difficult as she may lose her job.

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Soap fans will recognise Wadia as Zainab Masood on BBC One’s EastEnders, a role she played from 2007 until 2013. She has also had leading roles in the comedies Goodness Gracious Me and Still Open All Hours, as well as the latest series of Death in Paradise.

Episode 2: Ron & Russell

Robert Glenister plays Ron

Who is Ron? Ron is man in the early stages of dementia who contracts coronavirus and requires care from his son.

What else has Robert Glenister been in? Glenister is best known for his roles in BBC One’s Hustle and spy drama Spooks. More recently, he appeared in Journey’s End, a war film based on the play by RC Sherriff.

Tom Glenister plays Russell

Who is Russell? Russell is Ron’s son, who is isolating in the same house as him and cares for him when he falls ill with coronavirus.

What else has Tom Glenister been in? Glenister’s acting roles to date include hit ITV dramas Doc Martin and Vera. He is the real-life son of Robert Glenister.

Episode 3: Mike & Rochelle

Angela Griffin plays Rochelle

Who is Rochelle? Rochelle is a psychiatrist working remotely from home, talking to her patients via video conferencing apps.

What else has Angela Griffin been in? Griffin got her start playing Fiona Middleton on Coronation Street, leaving the soap in 1998 to pursue other projects. Since then, she has starred in high school drama Waterloo Road, Sky comedy Mount Pleasant and detective series Lewis. She will next be seen in Netflix’s White Lines, from Money Heist creator Alex Pina.

Darren Boyd plays Mike

Who is Mike? Mike is one of Rochelle’s most demanding patients, who suffers from hypochondria which has been heightened by the coronavirus outbreak.

What else has Darren Boyd been in? Boyd’s recent roles include Sky’s arctic drama Fortitude, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man and the comedy series Spy, about an MI5 agent going through a divorce.

Episode 4: Karen

Eddie Marsan

Who is Eddie Marsan playing? Marsan is playing a single father to two children, still emotionally recovering from his wife leaving him.

What else has Eddie Marsan been in? Marsan has appeared in several major films and television shows, including Vera Drake, Red Riding, BBC One’s Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, Marvel Comics flick Deadpool 2 and Edgar Wright’s The World’s End.

David Threlfall

Who is David Threlfall playing? Threlfall is playing Marsan’s father-in-law, who lives in the same neighbourhood and attempts to entertain his grandchildren from outside the window.

What else has David Threlfall been in? Threlfall is best known for playing Frank Gallagher on Channel 4’s long-running black comedy Shameless.

Isolation Stories premieres on Monday 4th May on ITV at 9pm