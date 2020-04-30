RadioTimes.com’s events calendar – when and how to join TV’s biggest stars for watchalongs and live Q&As

In an unprecedented and challenging period, RadioTimes.com is encouraging TV fans to join us for a series of virtual events as part of our #StayHomeGetWatching campaign.

We’ve already hosted a two Torchwood watchalongs and cast reunion, quizzed the creators of Merlin after a rewatch of the very first episode, and spoke to the winners of Race Across the World in a live Q&A.

You can find details on our upcoming #RTWatch events below – come and join the fun!

The Last Kingdom – live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and executive producer Nigel Marchant

8:30pm BST on Thursday 30th April

Fans of Netflix’s historical epic won’t want to miss this live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook page, with cast members Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred of Bebbanburg), Eliza Butterworth (Lady Aelswith) and executive producer Nigel Marchant answering fan questions about the latest season and revealing behind-the-scenes secrets.

Ricky Gervais – Facebook live premiere of exclusive new interview

7pm BST on Friday 1st May

The creator, writer and star of Netflix’s acclaimed series After Life joins RadioTimes.com for an exclusive extended interview about the bittersweet comedy-drama’s latest season, the pressures of responding to fans and critics, and why The Office and Extras didn’t run longer. Available to watch at Facebook.com/RadioTimes.

Call the Midwife – #CallTheMidwifeUnite watchalong, followed by Q&A with cast and creatives

7pm on Friday 1st May

Our popular #CallTheMidwifeUnite series of watchalongs and Facebook Q&As – produced in association with the team behind the hit BBC series – continues.

You can vote now to decide which classic episodes to revisit next alongside Call the Midwife cast members and creatives, with more details to come on which special guests will be joining us after the watchalong for a special Q&A – available to watch at Facebook.com/callthemidwifeofficial and via the Radio Times Facebook page.

