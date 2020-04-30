Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. RadioTimes.com’s events calendar – when and how to join TV’s biggest stars for watchalongs and live Q&As

RadioTimes.com’s events calendar – when and how to join TV’s biggest stars for watchalongs and live Q&As

The latest updates on our exciting #RTWatch virtual events. #StayHomeGetWatching

Alexander Dreymon in The Last Kingdom (Netflix)

In an unprecedented and challenging period, RadioTimes.com is encouraging TV fans to join us for a series of virtual events as part of our #StayHomeGetWatching campaign.

Advertisement

We’ve already hosted a two Torchwood watchalongs and cast reunion, quizzed the creators of Merlin after a rewatch of the very first episode, and spoke to the winners of Race Across the World in a live Q&A.

You can find details on our upcoming #RTWatch events below – come and join the fun!

The Last Kingdom – live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and executive producer Nigel Marchant

8:30pm BST on Thursday 30th April

The Last Kingdom main image

Fans of Netflix’s historical epic won’t want to miss this live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook page, with cast members Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred of Bebbanburg), Eliza Butterworth (Lady Aelswith) and executive producer Nigel Marchant answering fan questions about the latest season and revealing behind-the-scenes secrets.

Ricky Gervais – Facebook live premiere of exclusive new interview

7pm BST on Friday 1st May

Ricky Gervais in conversation with RadioTimes.com

The creator, writer and star of Netflix’s acclaimed series After Life joins RadioTimes.com for an exclusive extended interview about the bittersweet comedy-drama’s latest season, the pressures of responding to fans and critics, and why The Office and Extras didn’t run longer. Available to watch at Facebook.com/RadioTimes.

Call the Midwife – #CallTheMidwifeUnite watchalong, followed by Q&A with cast and creatives

7pm on Friday 1st May

Call the Midwife

Our popular #CallTheMidwifeUnite series of watchalongs and Facebook Q&As – produced in association with the team behind the hit BBC series – continues.

You can vote now to decide which classic episodes to revisit next alongside Call the Midwife cast members and creatives, with more details to come on which special guests will be joining us after the watchalong for a special Q&A – available to watch at Facebook.com/callthemidwifeofficial and via the Radio Times Facebook page.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Last Kingdom main image

The Last Kingdom Join our live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon and Eliza Butterworth

CTM watchalong banner updated

How to join Call the Midwife online watch party and aftershow

Colin Morgan in Merlin (BBC, HF)

Merlin creators reveal why movie never happened

Torchwood ianto

Ianto actor Gareth David-Lloyd almost appeared in Doctor Who before Torchwood