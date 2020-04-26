We'll get all of the gossip from the winners' incredible adventure across the world, including secret bits the cameras didn't catch and stories from their experience.

If that isn't enough, you'll have the opportunity to submit your own questions for the champions in our live Q&A and we'll try and include as many as possible.

So how do you get involved? Head over to our Facebook page at 9pm where you'll find our live video. And that's all there is to it!

More like this

And stay tuned to Radio Times' social media accounts where we'll have more live events you can get involved in...

Advertisement

Race Across the World continues tonight on BBC Two at 8pm. Tune in to our live Q&A with the winners on Facebook at 9pm.