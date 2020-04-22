Quiz becomes biggest TV drama of the year so far

ITV’s Quiz has become the biggest TV drama of the year so far, according to figures revealed by the broadcaster.

The three-part series premiered on 13th April and recreated the events of the so-called “coughing major” scandal, a true story that rocked Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back in 2001.

The number of people who tuned in to watch the first episode, either live on ITV or within 7 days later via a recording, reached a whooping total of 9 million.

Another 1.1 million watched a repeat of the series opener later that same night, pushing the total audience past 10 million, making Quiz the biggest TV drama of the year so far.

The series found particular success among young people aged 16-34, who made up 1.5 million of the audience, the highest rating among this age group since series five of Line of Duty.

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford in the lead roles as Charles and Diana Ingram, but it was Michael Sheen’s performance as Chris Tarrant that really lit up social media.

James Graham wrote the television series, which is based on his successful play of the same name.

