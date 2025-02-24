The character appeared in the first episode of the new run, now played by American Primeval's Jeremy Gauna.

The late actor – who was the nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty – went missing last year shortly after he was named as a suspect by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department as part of a domestic violence investigation.

A police statement later read that he had been found dead in a wooded area close to an unoccupied vehicle. No cause of death was given.

At the time, his father Joseph Brings Plenty Sr released a statement which read: "During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward.

"Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding."

In addition to his role on 1923, Brings Plenty's other credits included four episodes of Into the Wild Frontier and one of The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.

The first season of 1923 aired in late 2022, and the new outing will be the final run of the Yellowstone prequel.

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com for an exclusive interview, star Timothy Dalton explained that he was sad to see the series end, but reassured fans that he's "pleased" with final episodes.

"I think we've done it very well," he explained. "It's an epic piece. There are so many stories happening, wonderful stories that are coming together in a great way."

The second season of Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 premiered on Sunday 23rd February, exclusively on Paramount Plus. Get a seven-day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

