1923 pays tribute to Cole Brings Plenty following actor's death aged 27
The actor – who played Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone spin-off – died in April 2024.
The first episode of 1923's second season began with a tribute to late star Cole Brings Plenty, who died last April aged 27.
Brings Plenty had appeared in two episodes of the first season of the show, playing the role of sheepherder Pete Plenty Clouds, and had been expected to play a larger role in the second season.
The character appeared in the first episode of the new run, now played by American Primeval's Jeremy Gauna.
The late actor – who was the nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty – went missing last year shortly after he was named as a suspect by the Lawrence Kansas Police Department as part of a domestic violence investigation.
A police statement later read that he had been found dead in a wooded area close to an unoccupied vehicle. No cause of death was given.
At the time, his father Joseph Brings Plenty Sr released a statement which read: "During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward.
"Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In addition to his role on 1923, Brings Plenty's other credits included four episodes of Into the Wild Frontier and one of The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.
The first season of 1923 aired in late 2022, and the new outing will be the final run of the Yellowstone prequel.
Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com for an exclusive interview, star Timothy Dalton explained that he was sad to see the series end, but reassured fans that he's "pleased" with final episodes.
"I think we've done it very well," he explained. "It's an epic piece. There are so many stories happening, wonderful stories that are coming together in a great way."
Read more:
- 1923 star reacts to Yellowstone ending and following in Kevin Costner's footsteps
- Yellowstone finale ends season in dramatic fashion with another major death
The second season of Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 premiered on Sunday 23rd February, exclusively on Paramount Plus. Get a seven-day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.