However, others have praised 13 Reasons Why for its examination of teenage issues, and its writers have defended the show and its controversial scene.

In response to the controversy, Netflix announced that the service would create an additional warning at the beginning of the series to warn viewers about graphic content.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said, “While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories.”

The statement continued, “Currently the episodes that carry graphic content are identified as such and the series overall carries a TV-MA rating. Moving forward, we will add an additional viewer warning card before the first episode as an extra precaution for those about to start the series.”

As well as warning messages, Netflix has also set up a website, 13ReasonsWhy.info, which contains contact details for charities offering support in the countries where the series is broadcast.

In the UK, the 13 Reasons Why website contains links and contact information for support organisation the Samaritans. A spokesperson for the charity told RadioTimes.com that some viewers do get in touch when they have been affected by a television plotline, which is why promoting sources of support is so important.

In the UK, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 and you can find out more about how to contact them here.