The Netflix series returns this May, and will continue to confront tough issues in season two. Creator Brian Yorkey has already said that the new episodes will focus more on character Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) as she attempts to move on from the sexual assault she suffered in season one.

A new image from the series however suggests she will continue to be the subject of abuse: the photo shows her in court, holding up images of herself with cruel messages scrawled across.

There are five new images in total, and the video below goes into much more detail about exactly what each one could mean for the new season. Check it out

Other images in the video above include guidance counsellor Mr Porter confronting Bryce, and Hannah Baker's mum Olivia (Kate Walsh) standing outside the courtroom.

The end of season one saw Hannah's parents taking Liberty High School to court over her death, and it appears the trial will be a key element of 13 Reasons Why season two.

Another image shows Tony being comforted after his beloved Ford Mustang is smashed up, embraced by new season two character Caleb (played by actor RJ Brown).

The final new photo shows Clay (Dylan Minnette), looking across his room towards a girl. In the image it's hard to tell if this is Hannah Baker in flashback or a new girl. Either way, it feels as if Clay is still struggling to move on from Hannah's death.

“When season two starts, you find that Clay is trying to move on from the memory of Hannah and the events of season one,” Minnette said recently. “He’s just trying to live his life in any way he can.

“When this new trial begins, it brings him back into old memories of Hannah, and brings him back to trying to find justice for her again. Whether he wants to or not, he can’t really help it.”

13 Reasons Why season two will be released on Friday 18th May 2018, and is expected to become Netflix's biggest release this May following the success of – and debate around – season one.

Season two picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up 13 Reasons Why season 2 synopsis

In place of Hannah's tapes, Netflix says we can expect Polaroid photos to be a key part of the storyline in season two, leading Clay and other characters into "a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up".

watch 13 Reasons Why season two on Netflix from Friday 18th May 2018