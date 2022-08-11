The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Woodstock '99 line-up: Who is featured in Netflix docu-series?

The festival had a huge line-up of '90s acts who witnessed the chaos first hand.

Limp Bizkit at Woodstock '99
Netflix
By
Published: Thursday, 11th August 2022 at 12:11 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is available now on Netflix and it tells an absolutely unbelievable true story about an attempt to recreate the 1969 Woodstock festival.

Advertisement

The festival descended into riots, destruction and chaos, all while some seriously big names were up on stage performing and witnessing the carnage first hand.

San Francisco Chronicle called the festival "the day the music died", on account of the violence, problems with water availability and reports of misogynistic behaviour and sexual assaults that occurred.

The docu-series features interviews with artists and other notable people who were there, including Jonathan Davis of Korn, Gavin Rossdale, Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, Jewel Kilcher, aka Jewel, Ananda Lewis, Michael Lang, John Scher, Colin Speir, Ananda Lewis and Pilar Law.

But just who did play at the festival, on which stage did they perform, and on which day over the four-day event in 1999? Read on for the full line-up of acts that played at Woodstock '99.

Thursday 22nd July

George Clinton at Woodstock '99.
George Clinton at Woodstock '99. KMazur/WireImage/Getty

West Stage

  • Frostbit Blue
  • KJ James
  • Little Big Jam
  • Gridley Paige
  • Djoliba
  • Red Herring
  • Rattlebasket
  • In Bloom
  • Flipp
  • 3rd Bass
  • Vertical Horizon
  • Strangefolk
  • G Love and Special Sauce
  • The String Cheese Incident
  • Bernie Worrell and the Woo Warriors
  • George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars

AMP3.com Emerging Artists Stage

  • Immoral Fibres
  • Simmi
  • Chris Glenn
  • Gary Durdin & The Clay Pinps
  • Johnny Rushmore

Friday 23rd July

James Brown at Woodstock '99.
James Brown at Woodstock '99. John Atashian/Getty Images

East Stage

  • James Brown
  • G Love and Special Sauce
  • Jamiroquai
  • Live
  • Sheryl Crow
  • DMX
  • The Offspring
  • Korn
  • Bush

West Stage

  • Spitfire
  • Oleander
  • The Umbilical Brothers
  • moe.
  • Lit
  • Buckcherry
  • The Roots
  • Insane Clown Posse
  • George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars

Emerging Artists Stage

  • FoN
  • Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire
  • Sugar Daddy
  • Sticky Pistil
  • Bijou Phillips
  • Mike Errico
  • King Konga
  • Ben Lee
  • Beth Hart Band
  • Liars
  • Chris Pérez Band
  • Sherri Jackson
  • Chris McDermott
  • Moby

Saturday 24th July

Kid Rock at Woodstock '99
Kid Rock at Woodstock '99 Netflix

East Stage

  • The Tragically Hip
  • Kid Rock
  • Wyclef Jean with the Refugee Allstars
  • Counting Crows
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Limp Bizkit
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Metallica

West Stage

  • Spitfire
  • Guster
  • Bruce Hornsby
  • Everclear
  • Ice Cube
  • Los Lobos
  • Mickey Hart/Planet Drum
  • The Chemical Brothers

Emerging Artists Stage

  • Young & Fabulous!
  • Gargantua Soul
  • 3
  • Serial Joe
  • American Pearl
  • Full Devil Jacket
  • Old Pike
  • Strangefolk
  • DDT
  • 2 Skinee J's
  • Gigolo Aunts
  • Fatboy Slim

Sunday 25th July

Jewel at Woodstock '99.
Jewel at Woodstock '99. John Atashian/Getty Images

East Stage

  • Willie Nelson
  • The Brian Setzer Orchestra
  • Everlast
  • Elvis Costello
  • Jewel
  • Creed, featuring Robby Krieger
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers

West Stage

  • Spitfire
  • Mike Ness
  • Our Lady Peace
  • Rusted Root
  • Sevendust
  • Collective Soul
  • Godsmack
  • Megadeth

Emerging Artists Stage

  • Kirsti Gholson
  • Moe Loughran
  • The Scoldees
  • The Supersuckers
  • Stormy Mondays
  • Big Sugar
  • Muse
  • John Oszajca
  • Pound
  • Pushmonkey
  • Cyclefly
  • Indigenous
  • John Entwistle
  • Reveille

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is available to stream on Netflix. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content