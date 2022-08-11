The festival descended into riots, destruction and chaos, all while some seriously big names were up on stage performing and witnessing the carnage first hand.

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is available now on Netflix and it tells an absolutely unbelievable true story about an attempt to recreate the 1969 Woodstock festival.

San Francisco Chronicle called the festival "the day the music died", on account of the violence, problems with water availability and reports of misogynistic behaviour and sexual assaults that occurred.

The docu-series features interviews with artists and other notable people who were there, including Jonathan Davis of Korn, Gavin Rossdale, Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, Jewel Kilcher, aka Jewel, Ananda Lewis, Michael Lang, John Scher, Colin Speir, Ananda Lewis and Pilar Law.

But just who did play at the festival, on which stage did they perform, and on which day over the four-day event in 1999? Read on for the full line-up of acts that played at Woodstock '99.

Thursday 22nd July

George Clinton at Woodstock '99. KMazur/WireImage/Getty

West Stage

Frostbit Blue

KJ James

Little Big Jam

Gridley Paige

Djoliba

Red Herring

Rattlebasket

In Bloom

Flipp

3rd Bass

Vertical Horizon

Strangefolk

G Love and Special Sauce

The String Cheese Incident

Bernie Worrell and the Woo Warriors

George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars

AMP3.com Emerging Artists Stage

Immoral Fibres

Simmi

Chris Glenn

Gary Durdin & The Clay Pinps

Johnny Rushmore

Friday 23rd July

James Brown at Woodstock '99. John Atashian/Getty Images

East Stage

James Brown

G Love and Special Sauce

Jamiroquai

Live

Sheryl Crow

DMX

The Offspring

Korn

Bush

West Stage

Spitfire

Oleander

The Umbilical Brothers

moe.

Lit

Buckcherry

The Roots

Insane Clown Posse

George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars

Emerging Artists Stage

FoN

Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire

Sugar Daddy

Sticky Pistil

Bijou Phillips

Mike Errico

King Konga

Ben Lee

Beth Hart Band

Liars

Chris Pérez Band

Sherri Jackson

Chris McDermott

Moby

Saturday 24th July

Kid Rock at Woodstock '99 Netflix

East Stage

The Tragically Hip

Kid Rock

Wyclef Jean with the Refugee Allstars

Counting Crows

Dave Matthews Band

Alanis Morissette

Limp Bizkit

Rage Against the Machine

Metallica

West Stage

Spitfire

Guster

Bruce Hornsby

Everclear

Ice Cube

Los Lobos

Mickey Hart/Planet Drum

The Chemical Brothers

Emerging Artists Stage

Young & Fabulous!

Gargantua Soul

3

Serial Joe

American Pearl

Full Devil Jacket

Old Pike

Strangefolk

DDT

2 Skinee J's

Gigolo Aunts

Fatboy Slim

Sunday 25th July

Jewel at Woodstock '99. John Atashian/Getty Images

East Stage

Willie Nelson

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Everlast

Elvis Costello

Jewel

Creed, featuring Robby Krieger

Red Hot Chili Peppers

West Stage

Spitfire

Mike Ness

Our Lady Peace

Rusted Root

Sevendust

Collective Soul

Godsmack

Megadeth

Emerging Artists Stage

Kirsti Gholson

Moe Loughran

The Scoldees

The Supersuckers

Stormy Mondays

Big Sugar

Muse

John Oszajca

Pound

Pushmonkey

Cyclefly

Indigenous

John Entwistle

Reveille

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is available to stream on Netflix. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

