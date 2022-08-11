Woodstock '99 line-up: Who is featured in Netflix docu-series?
The festival had a huge line-up of '90s acts who witnessed the chaos first hand.
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is available now on Netflix and it tells an absolutely unbelievable true story about an attempt to recreate the 1969 Woodstock festival.
The festival descended into riots, destruction and chaos, all while some seriously big names were up on stage performing and witnessing the carnage first hand.
San Francisco Chronicle called the festival "the day the music died", on account of the violence, problems with water availability and reports of misogynistic behaviour and sexual assaults that occurred.
The docu-series features interviews with artists and other notable people who were there, including Jonathan Davis of Korn, Gavin Rossdale, Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, Jewel Kilcher, aka Jewel, Ananda Lewis, Michael Lang, John Scher, Colin Speir, Ananda Lewis and Pilar Law.
But just who did play at the festival, on which stage did they perform, and on which day over the four-day event in 1999? Read on for the full line-up of acts that played at Woodstock '99.
Thursday 22nd July
West Stage
- Frostbit Blue
- KJ James
- Little Big Jam
- Gridley Paige
- Djoliba
- Red Herring
- Rattlebasket
- In Bloom
- Flipp
- 3rd Bass
- Vertical Horizon
- Strangefolk
- G Love and Special Sauce
- The String Cheese Incident
- Bernie Worrell and the Woo Warriors
- George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars
AMP3.com Emerging Artists Stage
- Immoral Fibres
- Simmi
- Chris Glenn
- Gary Durdin & The Clay Pinps
- Johnny Rushmore
Friday 23rd July
East Stage
- James Brown
- G Love and Special Sauce
- Jamiroquai
- Live
- Sheryl Crow
- DMX
- The Offspring
- Korn
- Bush
West Stage
- Spitfire
- Oleander
- The Umbilical Brothers
- moe.
- Lit
- Buckcherry
- The Roots
- Insane Clown Posse
- George Clinton & the P-Funk All-Stars
Emerging Artists Stage
- FoN
- Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire
- Sugar Daddy
- Sticky Pistil
- Bijou Phillips
- Mike Errico
- King Konga
- Ben Lee
- Beth Hart Band
- Liars
- Chris Pérez Band
- Sherri Jackson
- Chris McDermott
- Moby
Saturday 24th July
East Stage
- The Tragically Hip
- Kid Rock
- Wyclef Jean with the Refugee Allstars
- Counting Crows
- Dave Matthews Band
- Alanis Morissette
- Limp Bizkit
- Rage Against the Machine
- Metallica
West Stage
- Spitfire
- Guster
- Bruce Hornsby
- Everclear
- Ice Cube
- Los Lobos
- Mickey Hart/Planet Drum
- The Chemical Brothers
Emerging Artists Stage
- Young & Fabulous!
- Gargantua Soul
- 3
- Serial Joe
- American Pearl
- Full Devil Jacket
- Old Pike
- Strangefolk
- DDT
- 2 Skinee J's
- Gigolo Aunts
- Fatboy Slim
Sunday 25th July
East Stage
- Willie Nelson
- The Brian Setzer Orchestra
- Everlast
- Elvis Costello
- Jewel
- Creed, featuring Robby Krieger
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
West Stage
- Spitfire
- Mike Ness
- Our Lady Peace
- Rusted Root
- Sevendust
- Collective Soul
- Godsmack
- Megadeth
Emerging Artists Stage
- Kirsti Gholson
- Moe Loughran
- The Scoldees
- The Supersuckers
- Stormy Mondays
- Big Sugar
- Muse
- John Oszajca
- Pound
- Pushmonkey
- Cyclefly
- Indigenous
- John Entwistle
- Reveille
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is available to stream on Netflix. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1