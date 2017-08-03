Who's on this week?

TV presenter Emma Willis.

What does she discover?

More like this

Big Brother and Voice presenter Emma Willis is immensely proud of her working-class Birmingham roots and reckons she comes from a long line of honest grafters. A photo showing her grim-faced great-grandmother with her family seems to confirm her ancestors were ordinary folk, although she bursts out laughing, “That makes me think of Peaky Blinders! You wouldn’t want to mess with her.”

Willis’s main concern is that her forebears are “good” people – and most are, so she seems genuinely excited (and occasionally emotional) about what she discovers. However, it’s when she traces another branch of her family that the surprises start. She’s thrilled to find a relative who was not only a respected and highly skilled stonemason but was also active in the campaign for the rights of Irish workers. Conversely, she’s horrified to learn that in 1790 her five times great-grandfather was a Protestant landowning gentleman in Ireland who, on one occasion at least, did not behave in a very gentlemanly manner.

What can we expect from the new series?

The new line-up includes celebrities such as Fearne Cotton, Craig Revel Horwood, Clare Balding, Ruby Wax and Emma Willis.

Advertisement

There's also a new narrator, Poldark star Phil Davies. Let's hope this series is as packed with revelations as we've come to expect...