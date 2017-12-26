What time is Snow Bears on TV?

Snow Bears will air on Tuesday 26th December at 6:30pm on BBC1.

What is Snow Bears?

More like this

A documentary which charts the journey of two polar bear cubs travelling 400 miles with their mother in search of a wildlife-rich patch of ice surrounding the North Pole. A statement from the BBC assures that their journey will be "fun-packed", though whatever that may mean for wild animals on a gruelling hunt for food is up for discussion. They're also set to meet a host of other animals along the way including reindeers, narwhals, walruses and arctic foxes.

Are there any more cute pictures?

Advertisement

None for now – but we promise to put them your way as soon as more arrive.