Unsolved Mysteries confirms release date for Volume 4 on Netflix
Get ready to dive into more mysteries...
It's been almost two years since the third volume of Unsolved Mysteries was released on Netflix, but now the hit docuseries is returning for another outing, with a release date having seemingly been revealed.
It has been reported that the fourth batch of episodes will be released on 31st July 2024, meaning fans don't have long left to wait until they can see them.
A synopsis for the new season says: "The iconic and gripping series returns, featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity."
The series, which documents cold cases and paranormal phenomena, originally started airing on NBC in 1987, and has since been rebooted in a number of different guises.
Versions of the series went on to air on CBS, Lifetime and Spike TV, before it returned on Netflix in 2020, 10 years after its last season had aired.
It was originally hosted on NBC by Robert Stack, while the Netflix version of the show doesn't have a host.
The current iteration of the series comes from the producers of Stranger Things, 21 Laps Entertainment, and previous episodes have looked at cases surrounding a woman and her daughter witnessing paranormal activity in their new apartment, an unsolved disappearance, and the circumstances surrounding the death of Buffalo Jim.
It's currently unknown how many episodes will be featured in the upcoming fourth volume, but it will join other upcoming Netflix documentaries including LALIGA: All Access and Skywalkers: A Love Story.
Unsolved Mysteries Volumes 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now.
