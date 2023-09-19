The documentary will feature interviews from those who were closest to Jill and those who worked tirelessly to investigate what happened to her.

As the documentary is set for release later this month, here's everything you need to know about Who Killed Jill Dando? on Netflix.

When will Who Killed Jill Dando? be released on Netflix?

Who Killed Jill Dando? will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday 26th September, with three episodes being released all at once.

All episodes have an average run time of 55 minutes, with each episode exploring a different side to Jill's death.

What is Who Killed Jill Dando about?

Jill Dando. Netflix

The documentary is set to explore the mystery of Jill Dando's death and who killed her.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "British broadcasting legend Jill Dando was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

"This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"

Who else is in the Who Killed Jill Dando? documentary?

The true crime documentary series will feature interviews from a number of people who were close with Jill throughout her life, as well as those who were accused of killing her.

Nigel Dando, Jill's brother, features in the documentary and offers an insight into what it was like finding out about his sister's death and everything he did to protect his family. Nigel spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com and explained why he takes part in documentaries like these.

He said: "It's something that I've often had to do since she died, and to a greater or lesser extent I'll try and cooperate with requests for my cooperation with these films that are being made. The reasons being if my role in anything will help to find out who killed Jill or give us a reason as to why she was killed then I do it."

Others featured in the documentary include journalist Jane Moore and Jill's former manager, Jon Roseman.

The man who was initially convicted for Jill's death and later acquitted, Barry George, is also in the documentary - revealing what it has been like for him since his release.

Barry's sister and his lawyer, Michael Mansfield, take part in the series, too.

Who Killed Jill Dando? trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Who Killed Jill Dando? here.

Who Killed Jill Dando? will stream on Netflix from 26th September 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

