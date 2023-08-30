It has been directed by Marcus Plowright (Fred and Rose West: Reopened) and executive produced by Emma Cooper (The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes).

The official synopsis for the documentary series says: "British broadcasting legend, Jill Dando, was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

"This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"

You can watch the full trailer for the series right here now.

Dando's death was previously the focus of BBC and ITV documentaries The Murder of Jill Dando and Jill Dando: The 20 Year Mystery respectively.

All three episodes of Who Killed Jill Dando? will be released on 26th September.

She was best known for presenting Crimewatch, but also worked on regional television and radio and programmes including Breakfast Time and the Six O'Clock News.

In order to tell the story, Who Killed Jill Dando? will blend archives, new research and revelatory interviews exploring her life, career, legacy and death.

Who Killed Jill Dando? will stream on Netflix from 26th September 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

