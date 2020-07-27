In 2004, Patrice disappeared from her salon in the space of what the police believe to be "13 minutes".

However, 600 days later, skeletal remains were found behind Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawson County and they were later identified as Patrice's.

The beauty stylist left behind her young son Pistol Black, and husband Rob Endres - who is 20 years her senior, and raised concerns after he revealed in the episode that he would carry around her skull and sleep with her ashes.

More like this

Patrice and her son Pistol Black Netflix

Rob also revealed that he changed the locks on their home within 24 hours of Patrice's disappearance - something that caught Unsolved Mysteries Director Jimmy Goldblum's attention.

Speaking on the podcast You Can't Make This Up, Goldblum said: "I think there's a really salient point there, which is that he did it within 24 hours.

"I think in that point in the case, you have police dogs out, you have the town going through the woods, you have ATVs. So everyone is searching. There's still the idea that Patrice could come back, so the fact that he felt comfortable to change those locks within the 24-hour window, when the whole town was under the belief that she was missing and still alive. I will say in terms of things that stoked my imagination on set, that was a major one."

As well as Rob changing the locks on the home he shared with Patrice, Goldblum believes the 70-year-old did Patrice's son a "disservice".

In the episode, Rob says he threw Pistol, then a teenager, out of their house as soon as his mother disappeared.

"I think he did an incredible disservice to Pistol - that's my personal opinion. If I were a stepdad and the mother of my 15-year-old stepson would have disappeared, I would have been concerned about that kid, whether I thought he was a pain in the a** or not," Goldblum explained.

"I think there's parents who understand their job to raise the child or there's parents who believe it's the child's role to make their lives easier. But to have a step parent who feels that way to the extreme and your primary caregiver, who you're absolutely close to, disappears, I think that's a compounded trauma I can't even fathom."

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Unsolved Mysteries' Rob Endres Netflix

Addressing accusations against Rob, Goldblum added: "I mean, Rob has been investigated to every end and whether he is a primary suspect, you can hear Mitch [Mitchell] Posey saying in the episode that he's not. That doesn't rule out him having hired a contract killer, but for the most part, Rob has been investigated."

The show's co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has previously responded to fan comments, accusing Rob of being the culprit.

“It’s totally an unsolved mystery,” she told Variety, when asked about the fact fans have speculated Rob could have something to do with it.

“Jeremy Jones has not been ruled out as a suspect in this case, and neither has Gary Hilton. We really try and present balanced cases. As far as I’m concerned, Rob is innocent until proven guilty.

“We take everyone’s interview at face value. Rob’s a character, but he was very, very honest with us in his responses to the interview, and we believe him. We respect him, and we respect everyone we interview."

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.