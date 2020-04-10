Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“On April 12th, Netflix will release an eighth instalment called The Tiger King and I,” McHale said in a short promotional video. “It’s an aftershow hosted by me. I talk to a lot of people involved in the project…to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series.

The one-off aftershow (which has been rumoured as a "new episode" for a while) promises to “bring fans deeper into the bizarre and amazing world of Tiger King” and provide “inside info, opinions and insight into the controversial, captivating series that has become a global sensation.”

“It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny,” McHale concluded.

It’s not currently clear how the aftershow will be filmed, but assuming it wasn’t created before the coronavirus pandemic the format may see McHale videocalling participants rather than interviewing them in person, to maintain social distancing where possible.

Still, even if it’s a little unusual we’re sure Tiger King fans will be happy to get more content from the weird world of Joe Exotic.

The Tiger King and I will be released to stream on Netflix on the 12th April. Here are some other Netflix shows you can enjoy