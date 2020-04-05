Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence on murder for hire and animal abuse charges, but recently said in an interview with Netflix that he is looking to be exonerated and released.

Exotic's former business partner Jeff Lowe has now claimed that one more episode of Tiger King is in the works, with filming due to take place this week.

He made the statement in a video sent to American baseball player Justin Turner, who had recently discussed the series on his wife's podcast, Holding Kourt.

More like this

If Lowe's comments are accurate, that means fans will have a new episode of Tiger King to look forward to next week, although we don't know exactly what it will be about - surely the story can't get any crazier?

Netflix is yet to officially confirm reports of another episode of Tiger King.

Advertisement

Tiger King is available now streaming on Netflix