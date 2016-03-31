Avery's lawyer Kathleen Zellner, who is attempting to overturn his conviction, has revealed she has a number of new suspects, who all knew Halbach.

"We have a couple. I’d say there’s one, leading the pack by a lot. But I don’t want to scare him off, I don’t want him to run," she told Newsweek.

Reopening Avery's case could still be difficult, though, adds Zellner, as the 53-year-old has already exhausted all his appeals.

"We have to have new evidence that could not have been obtained before that would result in no juror believing that Steven Avery committed the crime,” Zellner says. “So that’s the standard – it’s kind of a high hurdle to jump, but we can jump it with the new technology. With someone who’s innocent, you can definitely jump that hurdle.”

“When I watched the Avery case, I felt that the attitude toward him by the prosecutors and the state was that he was disposable. It was almost like a class thing. [His family] didn’t matter, they had no power,” Zellner adds. “The longer I watched it, the more angry I got.”

Avery is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of 25-year-old Halbach, whose remains were found close to his home in 2005.

